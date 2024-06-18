South African media personality Boity Thulo was unveiled on The Masked Singer SA as the Butterfly

The reality TV star shared on her Instagram page that she had a fabulous time on the show

The rapper and actress was unmasked on the show on Saturday, 15 June 2024

Rapper Boity Thulo unveiled as the Butterfly on 'The Masked Singer SA.' Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Just weeks away from the finale of The Masked Singer SA season two, South African rapper and reality TV star Boity Thulo was another celeb to be unveiled on the singing show.

Boity Thulo speaks about her experience on The Masked Singer SA

The South African media personality Boity Thulo, who has been making headlines on social media for a long time, was also one of the celebrities who graced The Masked Singer SA stage as the colourful Butterfly.

The Wuz Dat? hitmaker recently shared on her Instagram page that she was on The Masked Singer SA and described her experience on the singing show.

She posted a picture of herself in the attire of her character and wrote:

"I had the time of my life as BUTTERFLY on the @maskedsingerza. So epic to have made it to the Top 6! It was sooo much fun watching the judges and everyone including friends and family try to guess who I am! A lot of yall were spot on! This experience was one for the books! #MaskedSingerZA."

See the post below:

Netizens reacted to Boity being on The Masked Singer SA

Many netizens reacted to Boity being on the show. See some of the comments below:

ayandathabethe_ commented:

"Knowing you this is definitely up your alley!"

ceecee_ndaba responded:

"Haha so cute!"

_laconco wrote:

"The only mask I guessed right. Well done."

kefilwe_mabote responded:

"This is your zone. I'm sure you killed it."

mphopopps complimented:

"You were incredible aus Butterfly."recently

