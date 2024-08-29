Amampiano singer Young Stunna delivered a hot verse on a collab offering, Bayabuya, an ode to his roots

His lyrical delivery on the 2023 record tickled ears and sparked some calls for the artist to dabble in the genre

The track features Yanos DJ Kabza De Small and SLY and sees Stunna going hard on the hook and second verse

Mzansi hip-hop heads were so impressed with Amapiano singer Young Stunna's verse on 'Bayabuya' that they called for more. Images: @youngstunna_rsa

Mzansi thinks he spat bars in his verse on Bayabuya, and it's for that reason that hip-hop heads think Young Stunna should switch it up again.

The Amapiano singer joined forces with hip-hop artist Pervader to cook up Bayabuya, a single released in 2023.

SA wants Young Stunna to dabble in hip-hop again

The track, featuring Yanos DJ and producer Kabza De Small and SLY, sees Stunna delivering the hook before returning with a mean second verse.

In it, he displays his lyrical dexterity, even articulating that he's not a rookie:

"Ishu. They tryna ask me how I do it like I'm new to this?; I told 'em I done sacrificed a lot, I'm true to this; And every time I take a step, I'm hoping I don't trip; Know they'd love to see me down so Imma stay on peak, never weak; On the Mic's the only time I get sick; Never free but I've got time to knock n*ggas off their feet; And I believe all the sangomas see the future is me; Became allergic to the dirt, I'm keeping everything clean; Wassup Vader? GPS says we're going way up, staying up; God gave us wings and some saviours, saviour; Never giving up not a failure, the pressure never getting to me I'm heavier x2."

The spitting undoubtedly excited an X user, @Zaddy_Swag, who posted an 80-second snippet of the track's official music.

He captioned it:

"Young Stunna should do more hip-hop joints."

The post garnered 130,000 views, almost 2800 likes, and 600 reposts and bookmarks, respectively, almost 12 hours later.

Mixed responses to delivery

Many under the mentions agreed with the Young Stunna assessment, with only some pointing out the artist's pedigree as a previous rapper — a fact he alludes to in the first line of his verse — shaking their heads in disagreement.

Briefly News looks at a few energised responses.

@BLAQSILVER_1 wrote:

"He was a rapper before being famous."

@6sinsimthe1st1 said:

"Nah. We don’t need him; we're good. We need real hip-hop heads, not people who cross the street when it’s convenient for their pockets."

@BKamfana21287 added:

"He did hip-hop before the Yanos."

@Mpho_Ramufhufhi noted:

"The boy makes rapping and rhyming look easy."

