Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has come out swinging in his first few weeks back after a social media hiatus

The yapper headed online to share his thoughts on Amapiano DJ and producer Kelvin Momo's recent album, Sewe

Slik Talk trashed the offering from start to finish, sparking polarising reactions from chatty social media users

Slik Talk went for the jugular when he piled on the criticism on Kelvin Momo over his new album, 'Sewe'. Images: @2022AFRICA

Source: Twitter

YouTuber Slik Talk is back in the swing of things — trashing another Mzansi entertainer trying to bake their bread — after making a fresh comeback.

In one of his latest videos since July, following a months-long hiatus, the controversial yapper took major digs at Amapiano DJ and producer Kelvin Momo's newest offering, Sewe.

Slik Talk trashes Kelvin Momo album

A slimmer-looking Slik Talk had plenty to say about the recent album — plenty except passing it the slightest nod of approval.

Slik Talk's review over a few days set the tone for a heated fuss, courtesy of a clip shared by X user @ThisIsColbert.

The caption read:

"Slik Talk sh*ts on Kelvin Momo for dropping a 'mediocre' album: 'Sewe is horrible, not bad or good ... It's mid, unentertaining, boring. The YouTuber says private school Amapiano or not, trash is trash."

The YouTuber criticised the producer from start to finish, saying he tried to give Sewe, released on Friday, 9 August, a few more chances.

However, despite his best listening efforts, he said it failed to hit the right notes.

Watch the video here .

"I heard people saying, 'Mmh, after two songs, this thing is amazing'. Let's be honest, Kelvin Momo, this last album, 'Sewe', isn't it? It's horrible. It's mid. It's not good, it's not bad, it's mid. It's unentertaining [and] boring. I listened to it on Friday [and] fell asleep.

"I listened to it [again] on Saturday and Sunday and fell asleep. On Monday, I wasn't sleeping, I was p*ssed [because] I dedicated three hours of my time to listen to this garbage ... Kelvin Momo, we have a certain level of expectation from you [but] you didn't deliver."

The yapper discussed people's general reactions to the album.

However, he said this did not sway his opinion, as he firmly held on to the view that the album was mediocre.

"People are saying, 'No, you have to give it time. This is private school Amapiano'. I don't give a damn if it's private [or] public school or Bantu education Amapiano; trash is trash. Kelvin Momo didn't deliver on this album; let's stop lying to ourselves. You didn't deliver. This is not good music; it's boring. It's unentertaining, it's mid ... grocery store music."

Locals chew the Amapiano cud

Vocal locals had contrasting views on the project, taking to the comments section to say as much.

Some agreed with the YouTuber's viewpoint, while others encouraged listening to the album for longer than a week before making a full and final assessment.

Briefly News delved into some of the interesting reactions.

@TheGBrown1 wrote:

"I have to agree with him on this one, xem."

@Sparzito_ said:

"Lol. That time I haven't listened to the album yet, but I have a feeling he's right."

@Mduduzi_L expressed:

"Nah. Slik Talk didn't get it right this time around. Can't judge an album that's less than a week old."

