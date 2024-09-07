Rumours Lungelo Mpangase Replacing Lerato Marabe on ‘Skeem Saam’ ‘Categorically’ False, Fans Elated
- Actress Lungelo Mpangase will not be replacing Lerato Marabe on the popular SABC 1 soap Skeem Saam
- Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed that Marabe, who plays Pretty Seakamela, will stay on
- Fans of the local TV drama heaved a sigh of relief, with some taking the chance to ask after other actors
Following gossip of a change in the casting line-up, the drama on Skeem Saam will be no more than what has been scripted.
The rumour mill had suggested that Lerato Marabe, who plays Pretty Seakamela on the popular SABC 1 soap drama, was bidding it adieu.
Skeem Saam replacement rumours false
The role was suggested to be taken over by The Wife, Nikiwe, and Ehostela actress Lungelo Mpangase.
Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela put paid to the murmurs about Mpangase, who earlier this year was the subject of rumours about a possible love connection with The Queen actor Tiisetso Thoka.
Mphela wrote in an X post:
"Lerato Marabe is not leaving 'Skeem Saam'. Village rumours that Lungelo Mpangase will [take] over the role of Pretty on #SkeemSaam from Lerato Marabe are categorically false. PreHasa drama continues as is on SABC1 weeknights at 19h30."
Skeem Saam fans breathed a sigh of relief following the confirmation that the line-up would not undergo any change.
Show fans heave sigh of relief
However, others seemed to want updates about the show's stars. Briefly News looks at the reactions to the post.
@Siidney131 wrote:
"Village rumours ke Facebook?"
@RiaMakwele said:
"Thank you for the update. Yoh."
@ndlovufreddy31 asked:
"What about Pitsi? Is he fired?"
@yeahitzryan quizzed:
"And Ntswaki? Isn't she coming back at all?"
@shairmain_ wondered:
"What about Lehasa?"
