Who is Tiisetso Thoka, also known as Ayihlome from The Queen?

The Queen is a South African soapie focusing on family and betrayal, with various talented actors bringing the thrilling storyline to life. Tiisetso Thoka is one of the actors who have captivated audiences through his role as Ayihlome, whose vengeful character adds depth and suspense. What do we know about the talented actor?

Tiisetso Thoka is a successful actor seen on The Queen and Isithembiso. Photo: @tiisetso_thoka on Instagram (modified by author)

Tiisetso is a successful actor today, but his parents initially did not understand his passion for the craft. Here is a summary of Tiisetso Thoka’s biography before further explanation of how his parents felt about his acting dreams.

Tiisetso Thoka’s profile summary and bio

Full name Fezile Tiisetso Thoka Date of birth June 16, 1987 Age 35 years old at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Ga-Mphahlele, Limpopo, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Current nationality South African Ethnicity Black Gender Male Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Children One child (most reported) Profession Actor Native language Fluent in 10 official South African languages Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter) LinkedIn

The actor told Blacklight Media: 'I started doing theatre in Grade three, but my parents did not understand acting. In Lydenburg, Mpumalanga, we had a community hall where some local artists would do theatre productions.' Once Tiisetso moved to Johannesburg to live with his grandmother, he discovered his love for acting through theatre, and his parents came around.

Tiisetso Thoka’s age

Tiisetso Thoka’s date of birth is reported mainly by online sources as June 16, 1987. This makes the actor 35 years old at the time of writing and will be 36 on June 16, 2023. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Born on June 16, 1987, the actor’s love for entertainment started in the theatre during his school days. Photo: Gallo Images

Tiisetso Thoka’s wife

Tiisetso has a daughter who frequently appears in his social media posts. Although he shows clear affection for his child online, details about the mother remain unknown, and it is also unclear whether he is married.

South African actress and model Lungelo Mpangase is commonly associated with Tiisetso online, with rumours swirling that the actors are in a lowkey relationship. Despite online speculation, Tiisetso Thoka and Lungelo have never confirmed a romance.

Tiisetso Thoka’s education

The actor mentioned in his above-quoted interview with Blacklight Media that despite following his dreams of acting through theatre, he still kept his promise to his parents and studied law. Tiisetso's early exposure to the TV industry motivated him to study law to better understand the ins and outs.

Tiisetso Thoka and Lungelo Mpangase are rumoured to be romantically linked, but there has been no confirmation. Photo: @lungelo_mpangase and @tiisetso_thoka on Instagram (modified by author)

Tiisetso Thoka’s career

Although he is now known as Ayihlome from The Queen, the actor had to fight for his spot in entertainment. Following completing his law qualification, Tiisetso became a trainee at Europ Assistance for two years.

He quickly realised his heart lay with acting. Once he informed his parents where his passion lies, they accepted his decision, mainly because he had studied law and 'fulfilled his promise' to them.

Tiisetso recalls that starring in an Absa Currie Cup commercial aired on TV, which his parents saw, made them warm up to the idea. Soon after his parents' blessing, he trained at On Cue Communications for TV and radio and was hired as a presenter for the Action Diski soccer show.

He had also appeared on YoTV, but his preference was for acting. After what Tiisetso said was over 200 unsuccessful auditions, he kept the faith and eventually landed more roles, including a minor role for the TV series Gold Diggers and landed his first prominent role as Ali on Isithembiso (2019).

To date, the actor has featured in productions including Isithembiso, Nkululekho, The Queen, Isibaya, Skeem Saam, Justice Served, Snake Park, Task Force, Rhythm City, The Herd, Imposter, Gomora, Gold Diggers, and eKasi: Our Stories.

Social media profiles

You can keep up with the actor's latest projects and personal life through his Instagram page, which has 93.7K followers as of January 10, 2024, and his X (Twitter) page, which has 45.3K followers as of January 10, 2024. You can also find him on LinkedIn, where he has 309 connections.

Tiisetso Thoka's humble beginnings in Limpopo, South Africa, inspired him to work hard at his passion for acting, with various highs and lows occurring during the process. Despite some low points, the actor eventually made a name for himself through dedication and raw talent.

