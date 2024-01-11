Who is Becka Mohammed, Nick Mohammed's wife? Everything to know about her

Nick Mohammed is a British comedian, actor and writer best known for starring in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. In addition, he is widely recognised for his character, Mr. Swallow, which he has portrayed across television for over a decade. However, besides his illustrious career, the on-screen star is a family guy. So, who is Nick Mohammed's wife?

Nick Mohammed and Becka at The Mayfair Hotel in London, England. Photo: Benett

Despite her husband’s prominence, Nick Mohammed's wife, Becka, prefers to maintain a private lifestyle. Her unwavering support for the actor’s career is unmatched. Here is what we know about the celebrity spouse so far.

Becka Mohammed’s profile summary and bio

Full name Becka Mohammed Nickname Becka Gender Female Nationality British Ethnicity White Alma mater Durham University Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Nick Mohammed Children 3 Profession Teacher Famous for Being Nick Mohammed's wife

How old is Becka Mohammed?

Becka Mohammed is not active on social media. Photo: Michael Buckner, Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images (modified by author)

Becka has yet to reveal her date of birth to the broader public. It is, therefore, difficult to estimate her age. The celebrity wife’s family and educational background also remain a mystery.

Becka Mohammed’s net worth

Mohammed is a teacher by profession. Nonetheless, her net worth remains undisclosed.

Becka Mohammed’s profiles

Becka is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Who is Nick Mohammed?

Nicholas George is the creator of the Sky One comedy series Intelligence. He has received two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations for his natural talent. Below are some of his acting credits:

Asylum Seekers (2012)

(2012) Uncle (2014)

(2014) Baguettes (2015)

(2015) Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016)

(2016) The Sense of an Ending (2017)

Smear (2017)

(2017) Collateral (2018)

(2018) Comedy Blaps (2018)

(2018) Christopher Robin (2018)

(2018) The Kid Who Would Be King (2019)

(2019) Hitmen (2020)

(2020) Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse (2020)

(2020) Inside No. 9 (2021)

(2021) Mandy (2022)

(2022) Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023)

Nick Mohammed’s age

Nick Mohammed at the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Nick (aged 44 as of 2024) was born on 4 October 1980 in Leeds, West Yorkshire, USA. His father was an Indo-Trinidadian legal professional, while his mother was a Cyprus-born general practitioner.

Regarding his education, George attended Abbey Grange High School. He reportedly turned down an offer from Cambridge University and settled for Durham University, where he was a St. Aidan’s College member.

Does Nick Mohammed have children?

George and Becka exchanged nuptials in December 2014 in a private ceremony, according to a hilarious tweet by the actor. As per Esquire, the actor met his wife while in college when they were both playing for the university orchestra at St Aidan's College, Durham University.

The couple have three kids. They welcomed their first child in 2015, a son called Finn. Their lastborn child, a daughter, was born in 2023.

Can Nick Mohammed play the violin?

According to Classic FM, Nick played the violin in season 3 of Ted Lasso (episode 10). The instrument belonged to him. As a child, he learned to play the violin and played in his university’s orchestra.

Is Nick Mohammed a magician?

Actor Nick Mohammed at the Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso Emmy FYC Event at The Maybourne Beverly Hills in California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

The actor and writer wears many hats, including being a magician. He is the author of The Young Magicians and the Thieves' Almanac book series. Also, according to a YouTube video uploaded on the Puffin Books' channel, Nick demonstrated his three-card magic trick.

How much is Nick Mohammed’s net worth?

According to reports, Nick has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2024. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 18-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

Nick's success is a testament to his hard work and natural talent. Fortunately, he has the best support system in his career: his wife, Becka Mohammed.

