Get to know Carol Marlow, Tony Dow's ex-wife: Where is she today?

Carol Marlow is an American ex-celebrity spouse best known as Tony Dow's ex-wife. Tony, a renowned actor, film producer, director and sculptor, gained notoriety for starring in the Leave It to Beaver series. The duo’s marriage lasted 11 years before they divorced, citing irreconcilable differences. Where is Marlow now?

After her divorce was finalized in 1980, Carol Marlow kept a relatively low profile, and information on her is very scanty. Nonetheless, in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about the ex-celebrity wife.

Carol Marlow’s profile summary and bio

Full name Carol Marie Theresa Marlow Famous as Carol Marlow Gender Female Date of birth August 1942 Age 81 years old (2023) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Tony Dow Children Christopher Taylor Dow Grandchildren Tyla Dow Parents Herman Clifford Morelvitz Marlow and Cecilia Annette Kresak Siblings Gene C. Marlow Famous for Being Tony Dow’s ex-wife

How old is Carol Marlow?

Carol Marlow (aged 81 as of 2023) was born in August 1942 in Los Angeles, California. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery. Marlow’s parents, Herman Clifford Morelvitz and Cecilia Annette Kresak, raised her alongside her brother, Gene C. Marlow (born in 1939).

Carol Marlow’s net worth

Marlow’s professional career has yet to earn a public mention. It is, therefore, difficult to estimate her current net worth.

Carol Marlow’s profiles

The California native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Who was Tony Dow?

With a career spanning over seven decades, the late actor starred in numerous films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:

The Eleventh Hour (1963)

(1963) My Three Sons (1964)

(1964) Never Too Young (1965)

Adam-12 (1970)

(1970) The Mod Squad (1971)

(1971) Love, American Style (1971)

(1971) Emergency! (1972)

(1972) Death Scream (1975)

(1975) General Hospital (1975)

(1975) The Kentucky Fried Movie (1977)

(1977) Square Pegs (1982)

(1982) Knight Rider (1983)

(1983) Back to the Beach (1987)

(1987) Charles in Charge (1989)

(1989) Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Sculpturing career

Tony was also a talented art sculptor. He began putting more time into his art in the 1990s after being diagnosed with clinical depression. Dow specialized in abstract bronze sculpting and was represented exclusively by Karen Lynne Gallery in Beverly Hills, California.

In 2008, he was one of the artists representing USA at the Socíété Nationale des Beaux-Arts exhibition in Paris. Tony later relocated to Topanga Canyon in California and continued sculpting until his demise in July 2022.

Tony Dow’s age

Dow (aged 77 at the time of death) was born on 13 April 1945 in Los Angeles, California. His zodiac sign was Aries. Tony’s father, John Stevens, was a designer and contractor, while his mother, Muriel Virginia, was a stuntwoman.

What happened to Tony Dow?

In May 2022, Tony was diagnosed with liver cancer. Sadly, he died on 27 July 2022.

Who was Tony Dow’s wife?

Tony Dow and Carol Marlow exchanged nuptials in June 1969, but their marriage officially ended on 10 March 1980. They had one child, Christopher Taylor Dow (born in 1973).

Three months later, the actor moved on to marry Lauren Shulkind on 16 June 1980. The couple enjoyed marital bliss until Dow’s demise.

Tony Dow’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tony had an estimated net worth of $4 million at his death. He had amassed this wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Despite her ex-husband’s prominence, Carol Marlow prefers a private lifestyle away from the internet’s prying eyes. However, she is allegedly retired and lives in Fresno, California.

