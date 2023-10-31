Who is Kim Fields' husband? Is she still married with children?

Kim Fields is a talented actress and director known for her work on productions like The Facts of Life (1979), Living Single (1993), and What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012). Kim also has a thriving private life thanks to a supportive family. Is Kim Fields married with children? Here is what we know about Kim Fields' husband and children, along with other details on her life.

Kim's breakout role was when she played Dorothy 'Tootie' Ramsey in the commercially successful comedy show The Facts of Life (1979). The show went on to win various prestigious awards and spin-offs, making Kim a household name on the small screen. Kim Fields' husband is also a small screen favourite, with a few productions under his belt. Here is her biography summarised before we get into what else we know of Kim Fields in 2023.

Profile summary and bio

Kim made waves online in 2007 when she became a first-time mother at 37 years old. She again made headlines in December 2013 when she gave birth to her second child. Here is what else we know about the sitcom star's life.

How old is Kim Fields?

The sitcom actress, Kim was born on May 12, 1969, in New York City, USA, making her 54 years of age as of 2023. She has been active on screen since 1977.

Who is Kim Fields’ husband?

Kim Fields married Christopher Morgan on July 23, 2007, during a private ceremony officiated by Pastor Donnie McClurkin.

Kim has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Johnathon Freeman in 1995, a film producer and entrepreneur. Details surrounding their six-year relationship remain murky, and they largely kept out of the public eye. Kim Fields' divorce from Johnathon was finalised in 2001.

Is Kim Fields still married?

The lowkey couple cause public curiosity regarding the state of their relationship, causing many fans even to go as far as to comment on Christopher's Instagram post, asking whether he and Kim are still together. Christopher Morgan and Kim Fields are believed to be married as of 2023.

What does Christopher Morgan do for a living?

Kim Fields' spouse, Christopher Morgan, is also in the entertainment industry as an actor. According to IMDb, some of the most prominent productions he has been involved in include Romance & Cigarettes (2005), Blood of a Champion (2005), and Meet the Browns (2009).

Does Kim Fields have a son?

She has two children, Sebastian Alexander Morgan and Quincy Xavier Morgan. Kim Fields’ first son, Sebastian, was born on March 4, 2007. Quincy was born on December 3, 2013.

Kim does not usually discuss her kids publicly but does post about them on her social media profiles, giving us a limited glimpse into their family life.

Why did Kim Fields leave RHOA?

Kim was a cast member on the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, also known as RHOA. She only appeared in one season, causing a stir regarding why she left. Although some wondered whether her on-screen tension with cast mate Kenya Moore was the reason, Kim publicly stated she only planned to stay for one season.

During an interview on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, she said: 'It feels more like Brett Favre and the Jets, you know — I'm done ... At the beginning of the season, what did my mama say? 'Get in and get out.' Listen to your mama.'

Kim Fields’ career

The actress, director, and producer has had a successful career on the small screen, starring in memorable productions, including:

The Upshaws (2021–2023)

Adventures in Christmasing (2021)

Wrapped Up in Christmas (2017)

A Question of Faith (2017)

For Better or For Worse (2014)

A Cross to Bear (2012)

Monster Mutt (2011)

Bow (2005)

The Residents of Washington Heights (2002)

Glow (2000)

Uninvited Guest (1999)

The Facts of Life Down Under (1987)

The Facts of Life Goes to Paris (1982)

The Facts of Life (1979)

Kim Fields’ net worth

Kim's net worth has yet to be confirmed, but it is most widely reported as between $6 million and $8 million. Kim Fields’ husband’s net worth is most reported as $8 million.

Kim Fields’ social media profiles

Kim's Instagram page has 1.3 million followers as of October 26, 2023. Her X (Twitter) page has 136.1K followers as of October 26, 2023. Kim Fields’ husband’s Instagram page had 13.4K followers on October 26, 2023.

Kim Fields' husband is married to a beloved actress who has become a widely recognised and loved small-screen star. However, with a bright future, Christopher Morgan has become a successful actor, separate from his celebrity wife.

