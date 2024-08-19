Gospel singer Rebecca Malope addressed the incident of her falling on stage at the late Zanele Mbokazi's funeral

The singer said that the high heels she wore at the funeral were the ones that made her fall

The Umoya Wam hitmaker further mentioned that it was an embarrassing moment for her

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Rebecca Malope addressed her fall on stage. Image: @dr_rebeccamalope

Source: Instagram

Rebecca Malope was among those mourning Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, who passed away from cancer. She recently shared what made her fall on stage during the funeral service.

Dr Rebecca Malope says her heels caused her to fall

A mishap happened during the late Ukhozi FM star Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's funeral on Saturday, 17 August 2024, at the ICC in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

A video of Dr Rebecca Malope falling on stage during her performance went viral on social media. According to TshisaLIVE, Malope addressed the fall on stage, mentioning that her high heels caused her to trip.

She said:

"I couldn't wear sneakers to the funeral. I had to show respect at Zanele's funeral. I wore high heels which caused me to trip on stage."

She further mentioned that this was the most embarrassing moment for her and that the late Zanele Mbokazi would have laughed at her if she was alive:

"The heels made me unstable even standing up, and I was left with a bruised knee and twisted my ankle. Since Saturday I've been receiving text messages from friends and family checking up on me. I think I'm getting old and I'm no longer that energetic."

SA celebrates Rebecca Malope on 56th birthday

Briefly News previously reported that South African Gospel powerhouse Rebecca Malope celebrated her 56th trip around the sun on Sunday, 30 June 2024.

Dr Rebecca Malope, one of Mzansi's most successful and notable Gospel fraternity voices, turned 56. On her Instagram page, the singer expressed gratitude that she has had the experience of yet another year. Many people disbelieved her age, as some thought she would be much older. Many people gathered to wish her a happy birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News