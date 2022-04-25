The Economic Freedom Fighters have fulfilled their pledge to donate R500 000 to a KwaZulu-Natal church

The church has taken in citizens in the surrounding area that have been impacted by the recent devastating floods

The political organisation has called on people to share their proof of payments if they have committed to helping KZN residents

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters have recently posted proof of payment of a R500 000 donation it had pledged to make to the Eschol Community Church to help people that have been affected by the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods.

The church has opened up its doors to accommodate people that have been displaced or left destitute as a result of the floods.

The Eschol Community Church has received a donation of R500 000 from the EFF. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

In addition to donating money, the EFF has also donated loads of food and blankets to KZN residents in need. The party is now encouraging others who are lending a helping hand to the people of KZN to post proof of payments of their donations, according to TimesLIVE.

The EFF says posting proof will show the public that donors are serious and it will also hold them accountable.

The EFF's statement read:

“We call on all those who committed to making donations to publicly disclose the aid they have provided, especially those who have made lofty commitments to donate money,” said the EFF.

The EFF also explained that it posted the proof of payment to the Eschol Community Church to hold itself accountable to the public too.

South Africans react to the EFF's donation proof of payment

@tsitso09 said:

"The donation was to gain political mileage. Many entities have donated millions including Motsepe with R30m. You are not going to see them blow their trumpets. Desperation for votes is a problem."

@Mvuyisi20358422 said:

"People use churches to clean laundered money, if this donation was genuine then why are you disclosing it to the public."

