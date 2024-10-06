A woman on TikTok shared her victory moment of finally marrying the only man she has ever dated

Tsundzu knew her husband for 11 years before tying the knot and shared the news with her social media friends

Mzansi was stunned when they got to see the lady's man as she walked down the aisle in a red number

The couple appreciated a slow-burn romance as they put off officially claiming each other for over a decade.

South Africans were impressed that the pair were patient enough to wait before making.

SA amazed by lady marrying boyfriend of 11 years

According to social media standards, being with a man for more than five years and never getting a hint about marriage is a red flag. The ladies decided a ring should rest on their finger after a specific period.

Tsundzu amazed many when she finally posted her wedding footage after being with her man for over a decade. The hun had been dating her boyfriend for 11 years before he proposed.

He's the only man Tsundzu has ever dated in her whole life. She wore a red number as she walked towards her new husband. The new bride captioned her clip:

"POV: You just married the only guy you have ever dated in your life."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's marrying boyfriend of 11 years

Social media users were stunned by the TikTok video after seeing the lady's husband and commented:

@Sooas_1 noted:

"It's important to watch the whole video; I thought your dad was your husband, yho."

@_reitu was stunned:

"Girl, you had me stressed!"

@Simba wa Limpopo shared:

"I almost made a voice note."

@axcla a mntungwa admitted:

"My heart almost stopped beating."

@Baone Bridget Sentle swallowed their questions:

"I had so many questions that were none of my business."

@Chilufya❤️❤️🇿🇲 shared:

"I married the first man I dated; I am so happy; it's beautiful. After six years together, I never cried because of him. He kept me like a baby. I am literally a version of his daughter."

@Nqobile Ngwanya commented:

"You guys will kill us one day."

