A young South African woman went viral after she explained to her followers the kind of marriage she dreams of being in.

A young South African lady rocked the internet when she shared the kind of wife she aspires to be. Image: @__makhosazana

Source: TikTok

Makhosazana made it clear that she wants to be married to a man who will spoil her rotten.

SA women pray to become spoilt wives

Most women were raised to aspire to marriage, and their parents groomed them into becoming noble ladies with the potential to attract wealthy men. This act wasn't malicious but one of security, to ensure their daughter lived a comfortable life without worrying about hunting for essentials.

In the modern world, femininity shines brightly. Women are the wealthy men they were once groomed to attract, but that does not mean they do not wish to marry. This only makes it easier for women to marry for love than what their partner has to offer.

A woman on TikTok made it clear that she wants to be a spoiled wife. Makhosazana was candid about the kind of partner she wanted and the lifestyle she wanted to live once she married the man of her dreams.

The woman highlighted that she wants to become the dominant one in her relationship where everything she says goes:

"I can't wait to step into the role of being an ungrateful wife. I want to crash my car and ruin the bumper only to get home and say, 'I'm sorry, it won't happen again, my love'."

She captioned her clip:

"Spoilt wives ate the main characters."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's aspiring to be ungrateful with

Social media users had mixed reactions to one lady wanting to become a spoiled wife:

@Zimasa Mbonelwa was indecisive:

"No, but now I can't decide between being mad like you or soft like Khandlela. I'll cross that bridge when I get there."

@MaMgabadeli commented:

"Jehova, that time my man always complains about my attitude, can't help it."

@Zuri shared:

"I want to hide shopping bags."

@Amanda Ramavhale assured the ladies:

"Men love chaos, so don't worry, my love, you'll get married."

@sentii.s_ had the same aspirations:

"I can't wait to cry at any little inconvenience."

@Nkazimulo Ngwenya noticed:

"Basically, you want to be a Kardashian."

