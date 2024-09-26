A cute South African couple filmed a video addressing some of the irks that they've accepted about each other

The lovers were candid about their dislikes and mentioned that they loved each other enough to look past them

Social media found the pair cute and hilarious for speaking so comfortably and freely about the topic

A lovely Mzansi couple made SA blush when they filmed a cute TikTok video discussing some of the irks they chose to accept about one another.

A Mzansi couple melted hearts after sharing what they learned to accept about each other. Image: @bukanithina

They were transparent, respectfully admitting some of the little things they had accepted about each other over the years.

Mzansi couple shares things they've accepted about each other

Married couples often teach single people how challenging it is to coexist with a lover for many years. People grow and seasons change, as do feelings; the love that blooms with all the changes is the strongest.

Many young people have tried and given up on love after minor incidents. Some were only married for 72 days, while some disappeared on their wedding day.

It takes a dedicated pair to make things work. A lovely Mzansi couple shared one of their secrets to a healthy and happy marriage: acceptance.

The pair filmed a light-hearted TikTok and respectfully admitted some of the irks they have learned to accept about each other. The couple loved each other enough to look past some of their least favourite things about each other.

The gent mentioned that he was irritated by how his wife hated driving and the kind of music she listened to. The hun accepted that her man loathed doing the dishes, but her husband dropped a hilarious bomb after that:

"I have accepted your lies."

The couple captioned their post:

"Part 2: Things we have accepted about each other."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to couple accepting each other

Social media users were amused by a lovely couple who was willing to look past their flaws in the name of love:

@GIFTSA pointed out:

"He was waiting for this his entire life."

@Kay shared what his man refuses to do around the house:

"My man is allergic to dishes too; then the one day he does them only twice a month, he'll act like Mbali Nhlapo."

@user2804632846307 had to accept something too deep:

"You guys have nice life problems; I have accepted that my partner doesn't bathe unless going out."

@Oscar Nelson loved the clip:

"I see what you guys are doing, yaz. This is cute and therapeutic."

