A popular church on TikTok prides itself in arranged marriages among the youth of Mzansi

In one clip shared online, a bride seemed uneasy as she stood before the congregation with her husband

The two nervously modelled their union for an excited crowd, where the husband displayed a poker face and the wife wincing by the second

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A TikTok famous church is known for its love for arranged marriages among the youth of Mzansi. TikTokkers were taken aback by a clip of a bride wincing during her arranged marriage.

A bride looked uncomfortable in her arranged marriage with man from church. Image: @Stock

Source: Getty Images

A popular church, His Grace Family Church prides itself in honouring the bible and ensuring that South African youth marry. The congregation divided the internet after a video of a displeased bride surfaced.

Church values arranged marriages among South African youth

Social media users noticed that a bride seemed uneasy as she modelled her arranged marriage in front of her congregation. The newlyweds showed underwhelming gestures as their church celebrated their unity.

The husband kept a poker face while the wife winced from time to time. The clip was shared on TikTok and later deleted after Mzansi picked it apart.

Mzansi react to unnatural-looking arranged marriage

South Africans disapproved of the pressure placed on young people to marry at a certain age. Social media users shared their thoughts and beliefs on why people should not be forced into finding a lifelong partner as real love is seldomly found in those kinds of relationships.

The church has a new bride in every posted video where women of the congregation wish to resemble as they too hope to find Mr Right. Arranged marriages are still popular in the villages where the elders meet to find a damsel a suitor.

Woman catches smoke online for disobeying culture during lobola

Briefly News also reported that a new makoti caught smoke online after posting a clip from her lobola negotiations where she seemed to have disobeyed the black culture unknowingly. Social media users from different backgrounds have collectively agreed that the woman did not show much respect for the sacred event.

The comments section turned into a great battle of cultures as they disagreed on the woman's mannerisms and appearance in the clip.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News