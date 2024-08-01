A Mzansi man who just paid lobola for his girlfriend refuses to eat takeaways every day

The gent urges his lady to start improving on her house chores, especially cooking, as he is not putting up with eating takeaways every night

Netizens were inspired to tell their stories of how their men were after they paid lobola for them

A baddie on TikTok is forced to adapt to wife mode after her man urged her to improve her house chores.

A gent who paid lobola for his girl urged her to improve in the kitchen. Image: @lifewithbandh2

After paying lobola for a TikTok baddie, the gent was inspired to call all the shots in the house.

Gent who paid lobola, refuses to eat takeaways and makes bae improve chores

A beautiful couple on TikTok enjoy creating hilarious content for their followers. In a viral video, the couple took on the challenge of Julius Malema‘s famous rant in parliament and turned it into a hilarious skit.

The two lovebirds turned the rant into well-executed comic relief for their followers. The boyfriend is seen refusing to eat takeaways after paying lobola. The boyfriend then urges his lady to start improving on her house chores, especially cooking, as he has sacrificed a lot to make her his wife.

Their mannerisms and the excellent sync of their actions to Julius Malema‘s rant make the funny clip more amusing. They captioned their clip:

“When you just paid low bola for her but she still wants to eat takeaway is everyday.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to man paying lobola

In most African cultures, a man seeking a wife must pay lobola. These days, lobola is seen as a way of purchasing a person other than having a wife.

The man orders his “purchased” wife around and makes her cook every meal, clean the house, and take care of the kids; all he does is call the shots. In some cases, a more realistic and wholesome plan is drawn up to keep the household healthy and thriving, like sharing bills and house chores even after the man spends a couple hundred thousands to marry the love of his life.

Netizens reacted to the funny post by the two comedians and shared some of their stories and thoughts in the comment section:

@Tracey_Cpt will not be forced into anything:

My husband thinks he paid Lobola for me. When he just had lunch he asks what's for supper tsek."

@Sweetheart would not take any mistreatment:

"Maximum lobola for me R30 000, so if he starts talking rubbish & acting like he did me a favour I EFT the lobola back to him same time."

@motsoo.m_13 announced a disclaimer:

"Real wives ain't complaining in the comment section as for others .... iyhooo."

