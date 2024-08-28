A man on TikTok realised that branding for women's and men's toiletries reflects apparent gender stereotypes

Ipfi Ndhlovu was shopping at Clicks when he discovered the significant difference in products made for women and men

The branding is stuck in the past while the rest of the world is seeking evolution and hoping to diffuse societal norms, including gender stereotypes

South African man was shopping for toiletries when he realised that some brands were stuck in the past as they proudly reflected obvious gender stereotypes as they deemed feminine products flowery and pure and masculine products intense and hardcore.

A Mzansi man unlocked how some beauty brands use toxic language to attract customers. Image: @_ipfi

Social media users also realised the faulty branding in an era when dissolving societal norms and seeking evolution are priorities.

SA reacts to obvious gender stereotypes in toiletry branding at Clicks

Feminists and many other activists worldwide have fought for the dissolving of gender roles and stereotypes in households and society. Women have marched to gain the right and decency to make the same amount of money as men in the same profession.

Barbie, one of the best-selling films 2023, also centred its entire production on the depressing effect of gender roles and praised stereotypes of society and women. A South African man, Ipfi Ndhlovu, was baffled when he realised how certain brands still used gender stereotypes to attract customer attention.

Ndhlovu studied how women's products were deemed pure, flowery, and smooth while men's products were plastered on a bottle as hardcore, tough, and intense.

The gent shared his findings on TikTok with the caption:

"Why is it this way? They hate us as men shem."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to brands using gender stereotypes to attract customers

Social media users shared their views on the apparent gender stereotypes used by different beauty brands to attract customer attention :

@HaylurBabe🇿🇦 was baffled:

"As a brand owner I agree with you, like what the hell?"

@Bubbles shared that:

"Men don't deserve nice things."

@_CODE_had major FOMO:

"We also want to smell like butterflies."

@Elizabeth...assured the gents:

"Don't worry we pay for those nice names, look at the prices."

