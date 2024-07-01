A Mzansi chap added a modern twist to grocery hauls by hypnotising Mzansi

The gent edited his excellent clip excellently, capturing every sound crisply

He showed off his ocean-size groceries as he simultaneously taught Mzansi a good class in food packaging, ASMR-style

A Mzansi gent hypnotised SA with his excellent ASMR food packaging TikTok clip.

A Mzansi chap ignored old societal norms and took care of himself and his home by purchasing and neatly packing away his groceries. Image: @mike_.maepa

Source: TikTok

The dedicated man neatly packed all his groceries into containers that would protect and flaunt his monthly purchases.

Demolishing nonsensical gender roles

We have come a long way as a society, from assigning certain duties to specific groups to picking our interests. This Mzansi gent is living proof that people can do whatever they want. He packed away his groceries neatly in containers that would protect his purchases and give them a beautiful finish to complement his stunning kitchen. In the 90s, this would have gagged society.

The chap is seen packing away his large groceries, showing off his excellent packaging skills, which would have been easily recognisable to a woman in the past.

He captioned his post:

“Quick rest + refill, ASMR edition.”

Watch the video below:

Moving with the times

Briefly News spoke to a Mindset Development Specialist, Jabu Zwane on how one can adjust to the changing times and he highlighted that:

"I believe that our mindset can either help to adjust to changing societal ecosystem and its demands, or hinder us. The modern world has 3 fundamental practical changes that impact gender roles: Politics, Economy and Technology.

"Politics have introduced many ideas such as multiple genders and equality for example, which affects power dynamics in the home. This naturally affects how people view themselves in relation to what their role is against traditional concepts.

"Economy is open to all genders for professional roles. This present a challenge to traditional notions that men should be providers, if women can provide for themselves. Technology has enabled us to work from home, engage differently socially and exposes us to diverse ideas about who we are and how to live our lives. All these affect what we deem as a choice as free agents.

"Overwhelming as this may be, we need to adjust and adapt to the change. If we have a fixed mindset that opposed to change, we will stagnate and eventually fall behind. If we have a growth and resilient mindset, we will adapt in a healthy way, while pacing ourselves through change."

The Mzansi chap defied all norms worshipped back when masculinity was not involved with house chores. He cares for his home, cooks, cleans and does grocery shopping.

Netizens did not look that deeply into gender roles as the man’s colossal grocery purchases hypnotised them:

@Batseba Maepa sahred her struggles:

"One thing about me i won’t get sleepy knowing that I have so much food and snacks."

@__z loved the ASMR-style:

"The editing was pleeeeeasing, also my mind wouldn’t find peace with all these snacks in my cupboard."

Mzansi grocery shopping

