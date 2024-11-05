A 24-year-old lady was excited to attend her friend's wedding and documented the dreamy experience

Dimpho wowed her internet besties with the glitz and glamour of the extravagant event in a viral TikTok

Millennials were stunned by the youngsters' fairytale-like celebration and commented on the post

The '90s generation keeps gasping at how fast-paced the 2000s babies are when it comes to living life.

SA millennials were stunned by a fancy Gen Z wedding. Image: @dimpho_selomane

A viral TikTok of an extravagant Gen Z wedding made millennials lose it after realising how behind they were.

Gen Z shows off stunning wedding on TikTok

A young lady celebrated her 24-year-old friend's marriage by documenting her luxurious wedding on TikTok. Dimpho generated over 400K views with the lovely clip.

Although the event was over the top and a pleasure to attend, millennials were stunned by the couple's effort to make everything look extraordinary for their big day. Before the wedding party came out, the guests were each handed an umbrella and enjoyed a live orchestra.

The guests chose pastel colours, and the bride glowed in her white dress. The beautiful event took place at Cavalli Estate in Stellenbosch, Cape Town.

Dimpho was, too, in awe of the dreamy wedding:

"It was literally giving Bridgerton."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to luxurious wedding on TikTok

Social media users loved the wedding and commented:

@peacemasina61 realised:

"Rich people's lives are truly different from ours. Money does answer a lot of questions."

@Lerato Mokoena2468 explained:

"I don't know, my brain is registering 2000 as a 20-year-old."

@ms.nallyy_ asked:

"The bartenders, though, why was everyone attractive at this wedding?"

@Slenda sama million✨ announced:

"Hi, I'm also single."

@Luckiest girl on the planet🍀was amazed by youngsters getting married:

"My agemates are already getting married?"

@candithmashego highlighted:

"I blame Soul City and Intersexions because '90s kids are not about this life."

@lonzostayloaded_4k suggested:

"All the slay queens are gonna cry when everyone is getting married."

@Inganathi Shosha commented:

"I love seeing black people live like this."

@IamAsipheN complimented:

"This was such a perfect wedding."

