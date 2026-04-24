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A TikTok video captured the hilarious moment that a man who was using a taxi ended up becoming a laughing stock

Online users were in stitches after the high schooler shared his experience as someone without social anxiety in a taxi

Many people thought that the video of the young man sharing his taxi trip was hilarious

In a post on TikTok, a man showed people his recent experience while using a taxi. Viewers on TikTok were amused by a video of a youngster sharing his funny taxi moment after he decided to enjoy some music loudly while using public transport.

Young man in taxi makes people in transport laugh with his singing. Image: BFG Images

Source: UGC

The video that the young man shared on 23 April 29026 received lots of attention. People were amused as the student got attention from everyone who was in the taxi.

In a post on TikTok by @mzis_documentary, he got brave and started singing along to a song out loud in a taxi. The matriculant was loud, and he sounded off-key when he was singing, which got a massive reaction from other passengers. The people in the taxi laughed out loud when the man was singing, as they exclaimed that he sounded terrible. Watch the video below:

South Africa jokes about taxi humour

People admired the man for bravely singing out loud in a taxi. Online users felt that the video was hilarious as they applauded the man for being able to withstand getting roasted by strangers. Read the comments below:

South Africans were amused by the man's funny moment in a taxi culture. Image: Khaya Motsa/ Pexels

Source: UGC

Riah was amused:

"I can’t prove it, but you made someone's day in that taxi."

G_mkhebe said:

"I know you made everyone’s day in that taxi🤞🏾😂😭"

Kgothiii_ was amused:

"You let your intrusive thoughts win?😭"

alrenelackay. said:

"This would've made me think about this moment the whole day and have random outbursts laughing at work if I was there😭"

thandoluks gushed:

"I love such people etaxin because we’d be quiet and depressed about our own problems, but then someone like you comes along, I swear that 2 minutes of laughter brightens your entire day.😂❤️"

Junior Dlamini was amused:

"Social anxiety should fear you!!! Cause I could never 😭😭😭😂"

khanyi remarked:

"You have no idea how funny this is 😭"

Kay✨ was stunned:

"Someone please buy my car 😭 I want to go back to using a taxi."

zintleeeeeee said:

"The tongue out in the beginning 😭😭 I thought you were finna eat."

babygirl1509 added:

"I love people with a good sense of humour bandla,they matched your energy 🤣🥰"

zimkhitha_zintle was amused:

"😂😂The fact that you also laughed."

Other Briefly News stories about taxes

A traffic officer who took over a taxi as part of his job ended up becoming a laughing stock because of passengers who decided to roast him.

People were in stitches after seeing a woman who pranked an entire taxi, and some of them played along during her joke.

South Africans were divided after watching a video of a young lady who was in a fierce face off with another passenger while they were using taxis.

Source: Briefly News