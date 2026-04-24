A man from Congo posted a TikTok video telling people that he thinks that one amapiano song does not belong to South Africa

The young man posted a video of himself dancing up a stone to prove his point

South Africans shared their thoughts after seeing the young man who took over a new viral amapiano song on the TikTok platform

A gent from Congo posted a video claiming to be a South African song. The man put forward his convincing argument that the song was actually meant for people from his country.

A Congolese man took over a viral amapiano song, and South Africans approved. Image: @chris_congerial

Source: TikTok

The video that the Congolese man shared received a lot of attention in South Africa. Online users shared their thoughts after the man presented his reasons why he believes that an amapiano song is for Congolese people.

In a TikTok video by @chris_congerial, a man from Congo posted a recent viral video. His caption read that he feels the song, Mopepe 20.3 By Bukzin Keyz, should belong to the Congolese people. He proved it by winding his waist the traditional Congolese way when the beat dropped on the song. Watch the video below:

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South Africa gives Mopepe to Congo

People were in stitches as they admitted that the dance challenge was fit for Congolese dancing. Online users raved about the sleek dance moves that he showed off. The man was doing a dance known as rumba, from an ancient dance called nkumba, which translates to waist according to UNESCO. The dance is performed for public pr private celebration and mourning. Rumba is passed down from generation to generation through club culture, formal dance schools and communal organisations. Read the comments below:

The Congolese are famous for their waist-winding dance. Image: Da-kuk / Getty Images

Source: UGC

tšhego☁️ felt the Congolese dance was fitting:

"Yoh, okay it’s yours."

Rainbow🇿🇦 also agreed:

"Fine dammit😏"

dimplefaceliyah agreed:

"Actually, yes😭"

Ceevu completed his moves:

"Shakira has got nothing on you."

sky12_13 exclaimed:

"Siyavuma! (We ahree) Yeboooo! Aaaaaich 🥳"

Matshepo was thoroughly impressed:

"My brother, you killed it 🔥 💗"

MissZuzie said:

"Ok…you’re right."

curious_culturequeen affirmed the Congolese takeover:

"I have to agree with you."

Ms Shekinah shared their experience enjoying amapiano as a Congolese:

"[Sticker] As Congolese I find amapiano dances so hard. Thank you to this song I can finally do it 🔥"

Shanny🇿🇦🇬🇧📍 was amused:

"I’m my mind I can do this 😭"

dani_.mhn remarked:

"Like I’ve been saying, I love the little waist movements being added to new trending amapiano dances 😭"

Danone🧚🏼‍♀️ cheered:

"Yerrrrrrr.Yes wena."

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Source: Briefly News