A North West University lecturer has moved Mzansi after sharing her journey from working as a security officer to earning a PhD. Mumsy Boikanyo posted the emotional video on Instagram on 23 April 2026. She says she is still trying to process the achievement and is finally ready to tell the full story.

Mumsy Boikanyo shared her story with her social media followers. Image: Mumsy Boikanyo

Source: Instagram

Boikanyo said she never imagined her life would look like this. Back when she was still in her security uniform, a PhD felt like someone else’s dream.

She told her followers that if anyone had said she would one day be a doctor, she would have laughed in their face. Today, she is not laughing. She is graduating.

Still processing it all

Boikanyo sat down to reflect on how far she has come. She looked into the camera and reminded herself that this is her reality now. She called herself a doctor who came from being a security officer. That one line stopped Mzansi in its tracks.

South Africans poured into her comments with applause and admiration. Many said her story gave them the push they needed to keep going.

See the Instagram clip below:

Social media reacts to the achievement

Security guard becomes a doctor

@m.ntsakisi commented:

“This is a testimony of how it’s important to go back to school. 🥹❤️ This is motivation.”

@dempumza wrote:

“Tell the story, Sisi, we’re all ears. This is going to impact a lot of people, and that’s a legacy.👌🏽”

@mathipac said:

“👏 You did well for yourself, Doc.”

Source: Briefly News