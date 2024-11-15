A lady on TikTok shared how sweet her boyfriend's mom was to her after she lost her mother

Buhle felt blessed to have the kind woman by her side during one of the most challenging seasons of her life

Mzansi was touched after witnessing the beautiful connection between the potential in-laws and gushed over their relationship in the comments

A South African woman showed off her lovely relationship with her boyfriend's mother on TikTok.

A Mzansi lady shared her beautiful relationship with her boyfriend's mother. Image: @king_buhle2

Source: TikTok

The hun shared how quickly her potential mother-in-law stepped in after she lost her mom.

Lady shares relationship with boyfriend's mother

Whether you know them as monsters-in-law or as the one person, you need to please in order to enjoy a smooth marriage, a man's mother is always the most difficult person to win over. There's a library of stories about how ladies struggle to create a meaningful relationship with the woman who birthed their soulmate.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a well-received TikTok, a Mzansi hun stunned a man when she showed off her beautiful relationship with her boyfriend's mom. Buhle shared how the lady stepped in after she lost her mom.

Her partner's parent became a strong supporter of her by always availing herself financially and emotionally. The pair go out on dates and even go to church together.

Buhle felt highly blessed and wrote:

"May God keep her for me. POV: You lost your mom, and your boyfriend's mom immediately stepped in."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to supportive mother-in-law

Social media users were melted by the pair's relationship and commented:

@Annie shared:

"If I was in this situation and her son broke up with me, I would tell him that I'm now his sister because there's no way I'd lose a mother because of a man, never."

@S 🦋 explained:

"I'll never experience this because I'm attracted to orphans."

@Nala.Nzimande was stunned:

"My word, she said, 'I love you endlessly for being my son's strength' wow, so beautiful."

@robingqomfa91 confessed:

"My mother-in-law can't even pretend to like me."

@T🫧 was emotional:

"I'm not crying, you're crying."

SA bashes gent's mother for describing dream makoti

Briefly News also reported that a South African man caught smoke online after he voiced what kind of woman his mother wanted for him. The ladies trashed the mom's standards and asked the gent to pursue her since she knew his standards best.

The comments section got heated as the women expressed themselves in a thread of comments. Briefly News reached out to a relationship expert to find out whether or not dating a mama’s boy is toxic.

Source: Briefly News