A City of Cape Town firefighter was injured during the city's efforts to contain the Table Mountain blaze

The blaze was reignited on 27 April 2025 by strong winds after the initial blaze, which spread on 25 April, was contained

The firefighter fell and injured both of her legs and South Africans were worried about the firefighters fighting the blaze

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

A firefighter sustained injuries during the Table Mountain blaze. Images: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images and @WeatherMonitors/ X

Source: UGC

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — A firefighter broke both of her legs while battling the Table Mountain fire, which broke out on 27 April 2025. South Africans were worried about the safety of firefighters fighting the fire.

What happened to the firefighter?

According to SABC News, the firefighter fell and broke both her legs. It's not confirmed how she fell, but she was given medical attention. The City's Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said the fire took a turn for the worst on 26 April when it travelled over the Ou Kaapse Weg. It is currently stretched over Fish Hoek, Kalk Bay, Tokai, Noordhoek and Clovelly. Firefighters are continually battling the flames.

How did the fire spread?

South Africa National Parks believes that three fires were deliberately started on 25 April. The firefighters and emergency personnel battled to contain two of the three fires. However, the third fire continued to blaze, and rough winds travelling in a different direction reignited the fire. Hundreds have been evacuated from their homes in the South Peninsula.

A firefighter was injured on Table Mountain. Image: Jaco Marias/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fires on Table Mountain

The fire is not the first Table Mountain fire. In December 2024, an arsonist was arrested after allegedly starting a fire on 29 December that took firefighters days to battle and contain. He was found hidden behind a rock, and his alleged accomplices escaped the scene.

Another fire spread in February 2025 and firefighters battled it for three days. South Africans celebrated the firefighters that risked life and limb to fight the fire and successfully extinguish it.

South Africans scared for firefighters

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post were worried about the firefighters.

Shagnaaz Swartz said:

"We're prayerful for her and our other firefighters."

Mary Mfati said:

"I remember my baby daddy died in Limpopo in Modimolle while trying to extinguish a fire. Today my son is fatherless and has no support."

Tinashe Mathias Nyerebani said:

"I was there yesterday. The situation is getting worse every minute."

Odwa Oddey Nkcaza said:

"Speedy recovery to her. She's our hero."

Magnine Williams said:

"Lord, please be with all firefighters and emergency services in your mighty name."

Chandre Appels said:

"May the firefighter have a speedy recovery."

2nd fire breaks out at Tembisa Hospital

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a second fire broke out at Tembisa Hospital in April. This was after a fire gutted the Accident and Emergency Unit earlier this month.

The second fire broke out at the admissions centre. Patients were sent to nearby healthcare facilities for assistance while firefighters battled the fire.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News