More than 190 households were evacuated as the Western Cape's emergency services battled a fire that broke out on Table Mountain

This was after the blaze broke out on 25 April 2025 and reignited on 27 April in areas including Noordhoek, Steenberg Estate and Clovelly

It's believed that three fires were deliberately started and the change in wind direction exacerbated the flames

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — Cape Town's emergency services rushed to evacuate over 190 households in the neighbourhoods that have been threatened by the fire that broke out on Table Mountain.

What happened on Table Mountain?

According to Eyewitness News, 90 firefighters were deployed to battle fires that were deliberately started on Table Mountain on 25 April 2025. The fires were contained; however, a change in wind direction and strength resulted in the fire flaring up once more. Three helicopters were deployed to fight the fire from the air.

South African National Parks said the two fires were successfully contained on 26 April, while the third fire travelled towards Elephant's Eye and Gym Thickets. The City of Cape Town also called in assistance from other districts to help battle the raging fire. The fire line continues to burn in areas where firefighters cannot reach on foot. Residents who have been evacuated have been placed at the Fish Hoek Civic Centre.

Previous Table Mountain fires

An arsonist was arrested on 31 December 2024 after a fire broke out on Table Mountain on 29 December. The arsonist was found hiding behind a rock at the Platteklip Gorge, and two other men escaped the scene.

Another fire broke out on Table Mountain in February 2025 and it took firefighters several days to battle the blaze. South Africans applauded the efforts of the firefighters in battling the blaze.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Eyewitness News' Facebook post were concerned about the fire.

Sulochini Motheelal said:

"Very heart-breaking."

Thabiso April said:

"It's always Cape Town. Why?"

Nicola Bouwer said:

"Someone wanted to show the middle finger to Tokai residents right on Freedom Day it seems. Suh a shame that other people are also affected. Guess they didn't take the unpredictable wind changing direction into consideration. Hope the arsonists are pleased with themselves."

Lucky Njoms said:

"Definitely arson. Blame it on climate change and get funding."

Ursela Stroh said:

"All planned. Then blame it on the hoax and lies of climate change and global warming?"

