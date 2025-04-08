“Why Women Live Longer”: SA Laughs As Bull Sends Afrikaner Man Flying Over Fence

An Instagram user shared a video of his friend creeping behind a bull who was lying next to a fence, minding its business

When the young Afrikaner man got close enough, he tried leaping onto the bull, which lifted its hind legs and sent the man flying

Some members of the community laughed at the unfortunate predicament, while others thought it was a silly thing to do

An Afrikaner was sent flying over a fence after creeping up on a bull. Images: @joha_n1370 / Instagram, wombatzaa / Getty Images

Hoping to have some fun with a bull, an Afrikaner was sent flying over a fence when he approached the bovine from behind. Internet users responded with mixed reactions, but mostly laughter, after watching the clip.

Into the sky, you fly

An Instagram user named Johan shared a video of the incident on his account, which was reshared by the account SouthAfriWorld, showing his friend Mianter creeping up on a white bull lying next to a wire fence, which separated one part of the land from another.

The mischievous Mianter was a few centimetres away from the farm animal when he jumped on its back. The bull clearly didn't appreciate the act and lifted its hind legs, sending the young man over the border, while the cameraman bursting into laughter while his friend tried to recover.

Take a look at the Instagram video below:

Internet busts at 'flying' man

Several social media users headed to the comment section with laughter after seeing the man's unfortunate predicament with the bull. Other app users weren't too keen on Mianter's friend's reaction when he went flying over the fence.

Many internet users could not help but laugh at the Afrikaner's misfortune. Image: Nick David

@official_percy.rsa humorously pointed out:

"That was the quickest way to get to the other side."

@ayeshavanwyk laughed and said in the comments:

"Eina! What are you doing? Since when are we riding bulls in South Africa? This is not a taxi. Don't! That's an Afrikaner bull."

@salmaan jokingly told the online community:

"A red bull gives you wings. A white bull sends you flying over the fence."

After watching the clip, @binx_vloggerenber added with a laugh:

"This is why women live longer."

@papagai_tangeni, who didn't find the interaction between the man and the cow comical, shared in the comment section:

"This guy is lucky. I don’t know what’s funny, honestly."

An unimpressed @taybzcupp786 wrote under the post:

"Who needs enemies when you have friends like these? Instead of checking to see if the dude was okay, the person videoing is laughing! I mean, that guy could have been seriously injured."

3 Other stories about funny animal encounters

In another article, Briefly News reported about a woman's attempt to bathe her cat, which turned into a dramatic escape, leaving the internet in stitches.

reported about a woman's attempt to bathe her cat, which turned into a dramatic escape, leaving the internet in stitches. Online users could not help but laugh when they saw a dog dressed in human clothing. The furry friend looked like it was on its way to the office.

A woman was forced to beg for her sun hat back when a cheeky elephant stole it off her head. Many loved and laughed at the situation she was in.

