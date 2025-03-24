A man who has documented his job-hunting journey through several blogs shared that he finally landed one as a petrol attendant

The dude has posted several clips of him doing the best he can to find employment, and his hard work finally paid off

Folks across Mzansi let loose a massive wave of congratulations in the comments with some sharing how inspiring he was

South Africans praised a man for landing a petrol attendant gig after sharing his job hunting struggles.

Source: TikTok

A man shared his gratitude with Mzansi after he finally landed a job as a petrol attendant after spending a long time looking for work. People across TikTok showered the gent in congratulations with some saying that his job-hunting vlogs were inspirational.

A long time coming

TikTokker abuti_boco shared the results of his long journey to finding a job. The clip he shared with his followers shows him wearing his new uniform and a matching beanie to boot. Some of his followers have been following his employment journey for some time now, as the man likes to share what he gets up to in his life.

See the video below:

From nothing to something

The TikTokker has been pushing to get any employment for some time. One vlog the gent shared showed a job he previously had at a store. The clip showed the man packing large stacks of drinks on top of each other. Another clip shows him in the same place cleaning different aisles and packing items on a shelf.

The man has spent some time working in a store, stacking products on different shelves.

Source: Getty Images

Before posting the clip he shared above, the man shared a job-hunting vlog of himself in Midrand. There, he travelled around looking for some work and dropping of his CV in different places. Until he finally landed one. South Africans were excited about the man's new employment.

See the comments below:

Wandisile Bukula said:

"Congratulations I was job hunting as well I'm glad God came through for us... Akwande."

🤎Sinoxolo🤍 mentioned:

"I've never been so happy for a stranger 🥺 May God bless and protect you bhut wam♥"

Lerato Mokoka commented:

"Oh wow! Yoh finally got a job 🥺🙏 To God be the glory."

MaNgwenya 🐊 posted:

"I've never been so happy for a stranger nkosiyam 🥰 Congratulations bhuti wam."

mamasiya3 shared:

"Currently job hunting and this just gave me hope ❤️ Congratulations bro🥂🍾"

Siya_Ngcamane said:

"You deserve this bro💐🥳 God always comes through for his children 🙏"

Fezile_041 mentioned:

"I'm so happy for you sthandwa ❤❤ You encourage me not to lose hope in my job hunting one day I will find a job like you ❤❤ Good luck."

