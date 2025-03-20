A gent had Mzansi glued to its screen while sharing why he quit his call centre gig in two days

The man mentioned that he was initially okay with the amount they would pay him but quickly found out there were hidden details

South Africans weren't surprised by him leaving soon and shared stories about their experiences in the industry

A man shared why he quit his call centre job after only two days of working and SA wasn't surprised. Images: innocentlekhoro/ TikTok, Bojan89

Source: Getty Images

A man shared the tale of why he quit his call centre job after only working for two days and Mzansi knew his story all too well. South Africans related to his story and shared similar tales to what he had to say.

A tale as old as time

TikTokker innocentlekhoro shared the humorous tale of why he left. He first started by explaining that he was okay with what he was initially offered for the job, which was R7,500 per month. He said that it would be fine since he was living with his person and they could split some costs.

See the video below:

Things get suspicious

The man then shares when things started to get somewhat murky. The next day he arrived for the job, he was told that the salary had dropped and he would have to do more to earn the full thing, which involved him having to take down or use some IDs from customers. Things got too intense for him which made him leave.

South Africans understood the call centre problems the man had to share. Image: PixelsEffect

Source: Getty Images

The humorous way he told the story had South Africans laughing along. Many more spent some time sharing similar tales to what he experienced and others stated that call centres are not for the faint-hearted.

Read the comments:

nikkigaletta said:

"Saaaaaana! Our basic got dropped from R6.5k to R4k. And this info was provided to us on the second day of training, imagine."

Lerato August mentioned:

"😂 It’s not even what happened for me. It’s how you’re telling it😭😂"

24NellyMzinyati commented:

"Oh sana I left on the first day mna nge Lunch. I packed my stuff ndagoduka (and left) sana. Sales are not for the weak😭"

starr2911 shared:

"This happened kimi Bathi R7k, info was provided on the 3rd day of training, ngithi everyday the salary was dropping Bathi it’s R3k plus incentives, ndahamba after a week😩"

Seniorita Masia posted:

"Aibo chomi😂😂😂😂😂 I relate. However mina it was not a call center Job, it was data admin job."

Zamanguni said:

"Tjooooo that was a scam call centre darling 🤣"

Msiyana✨ asked:

"When was this?😭"

