A shocking incident at a McDonald's in Cape Town left Mzansi outraged after a man was caught on camera assaulting a female employee

The clip, shared on Instagram, showed the mlungu manhandling woman in the kitchen as she screamed, while other customers watched

Social media users slammed the lack of intervention, questioning why bystanders and employees failed to protect the woman from the aggressive man

A man was filmed assaulting a woman at a local restaurant angering social media users. Image: Jeff Greenberg

Source: Getty Images

A shocking clip of a man attacking a female McDonald's worker in Kenilworth, Cape Town left social media users furious. Violence in public spaces is always unsettling, but when no one steps in, it's even worse.

The shocking clip, posted on Instagram by @vanslivenews, showed the man in the kitchen of the fast food restaurant, aggressively grabbing the woman while she screamed.

Man attacks McDonald's worker in viral video

The clip captures a chaotic scene inside the McDonald's kitchen where the employee is desperately trying to escape the man's grip. She screams shouting back at him as he comes back charging on towards her.

Customers in the queue remain still, seemingly unsure of what to do. One man inches closer to help as the commotion in the kitchen escalates, but his friends advise against going into the kitchen. Eventually, after what feels like an eternity, an employee rushes out to hit the security bell, alerting others to step in.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi is disappointed by the man's actions

The clip angered many social media users who said the employee did not deserve to be manhandled by the guy or any customer, while some wondered where the shop security was. Many questioned other customer's decision not to help the lady saying they wouldn't have stood and watched.

Others were proud of the lady for standing up for herself, calling the man a bully and saying the man should not try that in Joburg.

Mzansi called for a man who manhandled a female employee at work to be arrested. Image: Sean Anthony Eddy

Source: Getty Images

User @viwe_kent commented:

"Her colleagues let her down 😂. They were like you are on your own sisi."

thembartiztikndlovu asked:

"Can Trump please hurry and collect his people."

User @tracey_cesar_ asked:

"How does he even have the guts to go into the Kitchen area? And people just watch him do this? 😳😳😳😳 and assault a Female employee? Really?"

User @siziba_claire shared:

"And everyone is doing nothing but taking videos .. sad."

User @dougbeckscrouse said:

"Send him to jail. They'll sort that "strong" man out."

User @chantz_cornelissen asked:

"Why people don't help😮?"

