DJ Sbu attempted to defend Kabza De Small from the cheating allegations by implying that he would never sleep

A video of the Amapiano music producer taken by a side chick of them in bed went viral this week

The radio personality said the news was fake, but Mzansi roasted him instead and brought back Zahara

DJ Sbu reacted to Kabza De Small's cheating scandal. The radio personality tried to defend Kabza De Small, but his attempt backfired.

DJ Sbu defended Kabza De Small from the cheating allegations. Image: Luba Lesolle via Getty Images/ @kabelomotha on Instagram

Kabza embroiled in a new cheating scandal

In a shocking twist, a video of Amapiano music producer Kabza De Small in bed with a woman who is not his wife, Kamogelo, went viral this week.

This would not be the first time Kabza was accused of cheating, as a picture also went viral. Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula identified the woman as Amahle Cele.

"A clip of Kabza De Small cheating on his wife Kamogelo Moropa with Amahle Cele from Durban," he wrote on X.

DJ Sbu defends Kabza De Small, gets roasted

The podcaster replied to a post by @MDNnewss where he defended Kabza De Small from the cheating allegations. He used an old joke about Kabza not sleeping because he keeps producing hit songs. Sbu implied that he would never sleep.

"This is fake. We all know Kabza never sleeps FINISH & KLAAR!"

Sbu said the news was fake, but Mzansi roasted him instead and brought back his scandal with Zahara.

@LuwisMartia joked:

"The same way you didn't sleep eating Zahara's money?"

@Ladyormisstoyou joked:

"I'm sure nawe you don't sleep. Mofaya gives you energy."

@bkntshangase advised:

"Stop being PR and be realistic, Sbuda, and offer him the help he needs instead of hiding it."

@GeeendaKid3 said:

"I knew Zahara's spirit would fight. Look at the thing you write."

Nota Baloyi asks Mzansi to pray for Kabza

In a previous report from Briefly News also reported on Nota Baloyi reacting to a video of Kabza De Small allegedly cheating on his wife.

The music executive asked people to pray for Kabza De Small amid the cheating scandal.

