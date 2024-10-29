Nota Baloyi reacted to a video of Kabza De Small in bed with a woman who is not his wife

The music executive asked people to pray for Kabza De Small amid the cheating scandal

He said this because he worries about what his wife might do when she is finally fed up with Kabza's cheating

Nota commented on the cheating scandal involving Kabza De Small and another woman. The music executive was disappointed in Kabza's actions.

Nota asks why is Kabza cheating

On X (Twitter), Nota reacted to the video of Kabza De Small in bed with another woman. The Scorpion King is married and the woman he was with was not his wife.

Nota asked people to pray for Kabza De Small amid the cheating scandal as he fears what his wife might take away from him should she get fed up.

"One day, one’s wife will get so fed up she’ll help herself to half those masters, half the cars & the whole mansion… You can’t have all the vices. Either one quits drinking or quits eating roadkill. Why get married if you’re only going to humiliate your wife? Let us pray for him!"

Mzansi agrees with Nota Baloyi's sentiments

Reacting to Nota's statement, Mzansi seems to agree, and they slammed Kabza for humiliating his wife and her family.

@aj_millz

"Why did he get married, though?"

@Sello_Cr

"But why would anyone marry a musician? Especially that kind of a musician?"

@Neeso_SK

"This hurts. I wonder how his wife feels right now or her family 💔"

@RSZungu87

"I just don’t get it. Why do you still want other women when you’re getting married. Kanjani?

@ThZweli

"But it all happened before he got married. The girl is posting things that happened in 2020-21 😭"

@sibusi93899

"I don't want to get married, and starting businesses, then some girl wants half of what I have."

@Mthandeni975

"He got married before all the fame and money, and now he's got it all and his living his wildest dreams lol."

@Pinkdoll_love

"I''m waiting for that day cause this man will never stop cheating."

Kabza's wife fails to impress

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kabza De Small's wife, Kamogelo, failed to impress his fans.

Social media users unearthed Kabza De Small's wife Kamogelo Moropa's pictures after the Amapiano star's cheating scandal, and they shared their thoughts.

