Controversial Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi recently spoke out about the sexual charges against him, which were withdrawn

Actress Itumeleng Bokaba withdrew the charges, claiming that a career opportunity came up which needed her full attention

Baloyi came forward, saying that this has strained him and his family despite the support he has been getting

Following his last brief court appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on 28 January 2025, Nota Baloyi has announced that the sexual assault case has been withdrawn, and the controversial music executive had a lot say.

Nota speaks out after charges withdrawn

Social media has been buzzing ever since Berita's ex-husband was accused of sexual assault by the former Rhythm City actress Itumeleng Bokaba, who withdrew the case on Friday, 14 February 2025.

Recently, Baloyi decided to speak out, addressing the situation, disclosing how this whole saga has been frustrating for him and how relieved he was as the charges got dropped.

Nota also voiced that despite being relieved, a lot of damage has been done, especially to his reputation.

He said:

"My family has been both emotionally and financially supportive throughout. The most concerning thing for me is that the complainant still thinks that this is a joke. She does not care about the hurt and pain she has caused me and my family. And also how her handling of the matter triggers real victims."

Former Rhthym City actress alleges Nota assaulted her

In late 2024, the South African actress Itumeleng Bokaba opened a case against him, and he had been adamant that he was innocent.

In a video, she said:

"If they don't prosecute, don't assume there was a lie; sometimes it's because there's not enough evidence. I'm going to tell my story from beginning to end, but I cannot predict what the outcome will be. All I know is that I'm not telling a lie."

Nota Baloyi addresses the sexual assault charges

Previously, the controversial music executive spoke about the allegations and how it has been for him with Briefly News, Nota Baloyi said:

"Extortion is a serious offence & rather than give in to the demands of my blackmailer. I chose to hand myself into the police to show them how confident I was in proving my innocence. The magistrate saw that it is in the interest of justice that I will be released on bail on condition that I do not contact my accuser, whom I last contacted on September 24, 2024, inviting her to an event.

"My legal team is proceeding with the extortion case once this current case is concluded. ⁠I’m encouraged by the support of the many boy mothers in South Africa & my critics seem to almost exclusively be EFF supporter’s bot who have been instructed to harass me. I will be taking legal action against them when the case is concluded as well as opening a case of crimen injuria against KayaFM presenter Sol Phenduka."

