Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi revealed that the rape charge against him has been withdrawn

The former Rhythm City actress opened a case against him and he had been adamant that he was innocent

Fans rejoiced with Nota Baloyi who is also relieved that he can now put the case behind him

Nota Baloyi rape charge has been withdrawn. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Following his last brief court appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on, 28 January 2025, Nota Baloyi has announced that the rape case has been withdrawn.

Nota announces case is withdrawn

Controversial South African music executive Nota Baloyi disclosed that the rape charge against him has been withdrawn in court. The court case was postponed until Valentine's Day, and now, Nota can breathe a huge sigh of relief.

On X (Twitter), Nota wrote: "Anyways, the rape charge against me has been withdrawn!"

Actress alleges Nota raped him

In a video, she said: "If they don't prosecute, don't assume there was a lie; sometimes it's because there's not enough evidence. I'm going to tell my story from beginning to end, but I cannot predict what the outcome will be. All I know is that I'm not telling a lie."

Nota Baloyi's rape case has been withdrawn. Image: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to Nota's case being withdrawn

Fans reacted to the news that Nota Baloyi would be free:

@nyambenis

"Justice delivered for Nota."

@NormaMansoor

"Didn’t doubt you for a moment !! not once son. Happy for you."

@TheCulpritt

"Congratulations NOTA hopefully you learnt your lesson, uyekele ukuphapha."

@MazimbaSa

"Congrats my King but there should be consequences if those were false allegations."

@MusaMzilikazi

"Congratulations. Now you are a free man. Are you going to sue the state for locking you up for nothing?"

@Azania6121

"What??? Do you counter sue for those withdrawn charges? Reputational damage... or it was based on mutual agreement?"

Nota Baloyi cries in jail and video goes viral

In a previous report from Briefly News, a video of Nota crying in court went viral. Netizens reacted to the video, following his arrest for an alleged sexual abuse case.

The controversial figure has always stated his apparent innocence.

