Solly Moholo's daughter Louisa Molokoane was in hot water after sharing a video living her best life

Louisa Molokoane became a hot topic after she went on a luxury shopping spring and bought Gucci, Lous Vuitton and other brands

Netizens chimed in after Louisa Molokoane allegedly responded to the backlash she received online over the video of her shopping

Solly Moholo passed away after battling illness in the hospital. The gospel star was laid to rest, and not long after, his daughter was spotted shopping.

Solly Moholo’s daughter Louisa Molokoane responded to backlash over Gucci shopping trip soon after dad's passing. Image: @louisamolokoane

Netizens were touched since Solly Moholo's family had claimed they could not afford hospital bills when he was still alive. Louisa Molokoane has reportedly shared the backlash of her activities after her father's death.

Solly Moholo's daughter shuts down speculations

Louisa Molokoane allegedly took to social media asking people to prove that she was spending donation money. She also denied that it was policy money from her father's death. Read the post below:

SA unimpressed by Louisa Molokoane

People were not impressed with what Solly Moholo's daughter had to say. Online users felt that she said nothing of substance. Read the comments below:

@LandCrushWed said:

"Imagine your father can’t afford medical aid, but you are shopping at Gucci and LV, so it's better to give your money to Gucci and LV than help your father live sies."

@Kgosigadi_Mj commented:

"If it is not policy payout, it means she had the money at hand before to cover the medical bills, but she did not."

@NgamlaJo wrote:

"We have become such horrible human beings is disgusting. We even mock those who are mourning the loss of their loved one. Sies maan lona."

@Moshe_Meso said:

"This says nothing about her shopping spree..we still maintain our judgement 😌…oja zaka ya Tsoga Jonas."

@PhilaniMhlongo_ added:

"She is saying a lot of nothing. Ya'll can't be asking for donations and even saying SA let your father down jikijiki you are shopping ama Gucci."

@Maloom_Bikbik added:

"The lack of adequate punctuation coupled with grammatical errors in this gibberish statement made this entire episode even more nauseating."

Solly Moholo remembered for his kind heart

Briefly News previously reported that Solly Moholo's family, friends and colleagues gathered at the State Theatre in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to the late gospel star. Speaker after speaker spoke about how selfless the singer was.

Solly Moholo may be gone, but his memory lives on forever. The star passed away on 2 October after collapsing in Botswana after a show.

According to TimesLIVE, a memorial service for the gospel legend was held at the State Theatre in Pretoria. His family and celebs, including Machance, Stanley Khoza and Luyanda, attended the event.

