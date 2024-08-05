Mpumelelo Mseleku's ex, Vuyokazi Nciweni, is said to have found love in the arms of another man

Vuyokazi reportedly left Musa Mseleku's son after feeling undervalued and is now engaged to a chef

Mzansi is proud of the bride-to-be for choosing herself, while others claim that her intentions were not pure

Vuyokazi Nciweni shared photos from her lobola ceremony after breaking up with Mpumelelo Mseleku. Images: sbindi_mseleku, vuyokazi_nciweni

Mpumelelo Mseleku's ex has reportedly found a new man after leaving the polygamist and is preparing for her wedding.

Mpumelelo Mseleku's ex moves on

Vuyokazi Nciweni has moved on from her relationship with Mpumelelo Mseleku and found love with another man.

Nciweni, who was in line to be Musa Mseleku's daughter-in-law, claims she felt worthless in her relationship with Mpumelelo, who made her miserable.

Briefly News reported on Mpumelelo's views on polygamy, where he maintained relationships with Vuyokazi and Tirelo Nonhlanhla, although the former finally broke free from the rocky dynamic:

"I constantly doubted my worth. Some of the things he would say about me were shocking and mean.

"I chose myself. I chose someone who seems to value me."

According to ZiMoja, the mother of two has moved on with her new lover, Chef Xolani Sabelo, who paid lobola for her and her children, per Twitter (X) user Yolokazi_chagi's claims.

Vuyokazi shared photos from her lobola ceremony:

Mzansi reacts to Vuyokazi Nciweni's engagement

Netizens are happy for Vuyokazi and congratulated her on the engagement while throwing shade at her ex:

EzamaCirha said:

"I’m really happy for her. Left the virgin marriage, which is going to be more up to seven."

Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"Love it for her, an intentional man. I wish them all the best."

rorisanggg_ posted:

"As long as she’s not with that man."

Meanwhile, some netizens bashed Vuyokazi and claimed she was clout-chasing:

offthegrida claimed:

"I'm afraid she did this to prove a point."

Onee501 said:

"Clout chasing, why didn't she give herself time to heal and move on? She's just trying to prove a point."

I_am_Bucie posted:

"I hope he really and truly loves her, 'cause what will happen to the marriage when the fame dies down and it will?"

