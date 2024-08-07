A video of Mihlali Ndamase's ex, Leeroy Sidambe working out is making the rounds on social media

This after the couple's alleged domestic violence scandal, where netizens used the time to pick at his poor physical strength

Mzansi cringed at Leeroy's video, saying they couldn't believe he was the one Mimi was allegedly going nuts over

Mzansi dragged Mihlali Ndamase's ex, Leeroy Sidambe, over his gym video. Images: mihlalii_n, leeroy_mab

Source: Instagram

Mzansi is in stitches over a hilarious video of Leeroy Sidambe's workout, wondering how he managed to land a baddie like Mihlali Ndamase.

Mihlali Ndamase's ex Leeroy Sidambe works out

Following news of their alleged domestic violence scandal, Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe have been topping social media trends, with netizens attempting to nitpick the allegations.

This then led social media users to question Mimi's alleged poor taste in partners, in which she was accused of only dating men for their money.

After he shared his side of the story in the scandal, Twitter (X) user Yolokazi_chagi unearthed a video of Leeroy's workout routine, where the controversial businessman was seen doing several exercises in poor form and nearly collapsing during lunges:

"I just can’t imagine him beating someone up. I’m also not saying he is innocent."

Mzansi trolls Leeroy Sidambe's video

Netizens couldn't believe that this was the man Mihlali was head over heels in love with, while others suggested that Leeroy didn't look like someone who could defend themselves in a physical altercation:

paballo_patsa said:

"He could barely make it down those stairs."

usermalusi concluded:

"The only thing that makes sense is that this gent must be laying that pipe!"

Hloni661 wrote:

"Gents, money is key in this life."

Vho_Jessica08 asked:

"Are his legs really like that or it’s a video effect?"

frvrsanj posted:

"I don’t know how to fight, but I'd drag him with his little legs, sana."

mamo_mukaranga responded:

"It's crazy how, at some point, he was forcing her to go to the gym."

Mihlali Ndamase responds to Leeroy Sidambe's statement

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mihlali Ndamase breaking her silence after Leeroy Sidambe released a statement regarding the domestic violence saga.

Mimi shared a cryptic message in which she suggested that her former partner was a narcissist who twisted stories to his benefit.

