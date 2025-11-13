Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming video of their family decorating a beautifully lit Christmas tree at home

The couple, who welcomed their second daughter in October, have enjoyed a year filled with love, milestones, and public support from rugby fans

Away from family life, Eben made waves in 2025 with the release of his candid memoir Unlocked

Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia, recently put up their stunning family Christmas tree, sharing the festive moment in a heartwarming Instagram video.

Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia pose with the Rugby World Cup trophy in October 2023. Image: David Ramos

The beloved couple welcomed their second child in October, announcing the joyful news to fans and friends who flooded their page with love and congratulations. Earlier this year, in April 2025, the Etzebeths revealed they were expecting again, with Anlia celebrating the pregnancy alongside close friends and family at a baby shower.

The couple’s first daughter, Elizabedi, who turned one in January, featured in a touching post when Anlia shared a photo holding their newborn while Eben lovingly kissed their first child.

In their latest post, shared on Thursday, 13 November 2025, the family shared a playful moment decorating their Christmas tree with the caption:

“It’s Dezemba, soooo lekker!”

Fans couldn’t help but admire the sweet family moment, flooding the comments section with warmth and humour, responding to a shared festive tradition.

@angietavaras :

''I love how you are creating memories for your kids.''

@mel_rich :

''Beautiful, God bless.''

@sibzmjali :

''Beautiful, but next year you need a taller tree, otherwise it's a waste of an Eben.''

@acerff :

''First Christmas with the little one, so special.''

@michehawk :

''So gorgeous''.

Eben Etzebeth opens up in his memoir

In October, the Springboks powerhouse released his tell-all memoir, Unlocked, offering fans a glimpse into his rugby journey and personal challenges. Eben addressed the 2019 Langebaan brawl allegations, reflected on tough losses against the All Blacks, and even revealed his childhood dream of joining WWE.

He also shared how former Springboks coach Heyneke Meyer’s sudden withdrawal from his role mid-tour shaped his outlook on leadership and resilience in the sport.

Eben and Anlia Etzebeth welcomed their second child in October 2025. Image:@ebenetzebeth

A memorable year for the Etzebeth family

2025 has been a milestone year for the Etzebeths, from welcoming a new baby to enjoying tender family moments and professional achievements. Eben also experienced a viral, heartwarming moment during his book launch in Cape Town when a couple got engaged in front of him.

The most-capped Springboks player to date, Eben has enjoyed an illustrious career, winning two Rugby World Cups (2019 and 2023) and earning the title of South African Rugby Player of the Year twice. His club career includes standout performances for the Stormers, Toulon, Japan’s Red Hurricanes, and currently, the Sharks.

As the festive season approaches, the Etzebeth family continues to embody warmth, love, and the true spirit of Dezemba.

