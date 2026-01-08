South African Gospel singer Khaya Mthethwa found himself making headlines on social media regarding his old tweets

An online user shared the tweets that the former Idols SA star had written back in 2017, which quickly raised eyebrows

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Mthethwa's posts

Yoh, the internet surely doesn't forget, and the popular Gospel star Khaya Mthethwa found himself being a victim of the internet as old tweets he shared back in 20177 resurfaced online and left many netizens wondering and suspecting that he might have been talking about himself.

On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, an online user @destinyzee shared the tweets of the former Idols SA star who recently got married in 2025, asking women if they would date a man who was gay but later decided to be straight.

The tweets read:

"Ok can I ask, ladies would you date a guy who was gay and now is straight!? If yes, why and if not, why?"

Another one stated:

"What about those who were testing the waters or just went through a phase?"

See the post below:

Fans react to Khaya's old tweets

Shortly after the star's old post about sexuality went viral again on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Kane_GM9 said:

"The question should've been "would you date someone who was in a same sex relationship" to include les as well, now, okare he's talking about himself...and that follow-up question just made things worse."

@AbutiDitiro wrote:

"I don't understand why Men are scared to be openly Bisexual or Bicurious. Date and sleep with who you like, stop caring about people."

@sikie4 commented:

"So he is/was gay. There’s hope for other gays to come back to their senses and man up."

@iamClement_ZA responded:

"I’ve always suspected the way he walks."

@Wahaenne replied:

"Especially because every now and then they'll try to force you to put it in your bum. 😭 😂 💔 Yhoh! Like, sharp... We can talk about it, but why be forceful and angry when your girl refuses? Me, uMsizi ngiyamuzwa shem. 😂 May he continue resting in peace."

@Lindelo_Lee mentioned:

"Lol, some men have tried this, just to see if they are gay. But my problem is, if one was testing the waters…Why not keep it to yourself?"

@Guru__ZN stated:

"Ever since I saw these tweets from Khaya, I have never looked at him the same. He's definitely gay."

