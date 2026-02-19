Rapper Cassper Nyovest has finally responded to Emtee, days after the Manando rapper penned an apology

Mzansi peeps speculated that his message was not genuine, as many were puzzled as to why he took so long to reply

Social media users weighed in on Emtee and Cassper Nyovest's strained relationship

Cassper Nyovest also had something to get off his chest in response to Emtee’s apology. Image: Emteerecords, Casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

After a genuine apology from rapper Emtee, Cassper Nyovest has finally responded.

Putting some rumours to rest, Emtee apologised to Cassper Nyovest in a heartfelt X post at the beginning of this month.

Emtee reaches out to Cassper

On Wednesday, 11 February, taking to social media, Emtee penned a short message to Cassper, asking for his forgiveness. No context was given for this post, but many fans appreciated the honesty.

"Cassper Nyovest, I’m sorry for all the times I disrespected you. Thank you for all the deep conversations. I have nothing against you. I bought your album Tsholofelo, and still have it. I don't pose no threat. Thank you for paving the way for us," he said.

Fastforward, eight days later, Cassper responds by showing Emtee love. He appreciated the message, saying it meant a lot.

"This means a lot to me, champ. It ain’t a thing. We grown. I have so much respect for you. Let’s link up, please. Love you, brother," Nyovest wrote.

How fans feel about Cassper's response to Emtee

Some fans slammed Cassper Nyovest for responding so late to Emtee's shoutout. That's because the rapper went MIA from X in December 2025. Since resuming his activity, he has been interacting with fans, and that might be when he stumbled upon Emtee's post.

After noticing that he was away for a while, some fans were curious about his sudden absence. Responding to a user, Cassper said he uses a phone for X, but

"I’m just here for a day. I have a Twitter phone I use like once every 2 months or so, then I put it back in my drawer. This app really does nothing for me. Just jokes. I come here to get shocked like. Wow, people are still out there competing with who the meanest human on earth. Lol."

This is what some people had to say:

@SivuMtumezi said:

"Thanks to J Cole Concert coming to South Africa FNB STADIUM in December, Hip-Hop needs Pioneers to shake hands and make new music, money has to be made, minor differences can wait."

@Sibuzakes shared:

"This is dope, let the Hip Hop Genre grow beyond all the egos, but dope collaborations."

@KhuboneLun93149' said:

"It's a beautiful thing to witness, creative people come together."

@tso2212 replied:

"I like this so much, you all artists can rectify your mistakes and unite. I think a lot of people will succeed in the music industry and won't go broke. Knowing the rest are behind them, and there's unity."

Emtee heavily criticises his music

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee left South Africans abuzz after his recent short interview surfaced on social media

The rapper was at an event when he shared thoughts on his own music and his ideas for a possible venture

Fans of the hit maker were taken aback by Emtee's brutal honesty about his own art

Source: Briefly News