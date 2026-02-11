Rapper Emtee has apologised to fellow rap star Cassper Nyovest amid building tension between them for years

The muso even declared that he is a fan of the rapper and apologised for disrespecting him on numerous occassions

Fans have offered their mixed reactions to Emtee's post, lauding Emtee for reaching out and squashing the beef

Emtee apologised to Cassper Nyovest after years of not seeing eye-to-eye. Image: Emteerecords, Casspernyovest

Rapper Emtee has seemingly decided to put his differences aside and apologise to rapper Cassper Nyovest.

The Manando hitmaker and Cassper have never been the best of friends, nor have they ever been frequent collaborators like most fans would anticipate. However, Emtee has decided it would be best if he settled their beef once and for all.

Emtee reaches out to Cassper Nyovest

Taking to X (Twitter) on Wednesday, 11 February, Emtee penned a short message to Cassper, asking for his forgiveness. Although he never explicitly stated what happened between them or what caused the friction, Emtee apologised and stated that he is a huge fan.

"Cassper Nyovest, I’m sorry for all the times I disrespected you. Thank you for all the deep conversations. I have nothing against you. I bought your album Tsholofelo, and still have it. I don't pose no threat. Thank you for paving the way for us," he said.

Emtee had previously addressed their fallout in an interview with Podcast And Chill, where he said he was paranoid about working with the rapper in the studio. Emtee revealed that he switched his phone off on the day he was meant to record music with him.

This would not be the first time either of them has apologised to one another. In November 2022, Cassper also apologised and stated that he was a huge fan of his.

"It’s all love, Emtee. I’m sorry I hurt you. I told you to your face that I was sorry about the incident. You’re a very talented individual. I want the best for you. Hopefully, we can sort it out and move forward. I love you, big dawg. See you soon."

Fans react to Emtee's message

This is how fans responded:

@MokwadiMo said:

"Tbh I don't understand people beefing with Cass. Only AKA has a valid reason. Cass is just a good soul whose intentions are good."

@Lwazi_Sola responded:

"He is sober today, tomorrow he will say something else."

@HiViccus reacted:

"Big hustle, I love it for the maturity."

@Lenyora_xvii shared:

"Can we finally have that track that never materialised!"

@michaelmoyo150 replied:

"I am already manifesting an Emtee and Cassper album collab."

@Amo_Hlahatsi was in disbelief:

"Is this a real account of you Mr the hustle?"

Emtee plans to start a church

