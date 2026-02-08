Emtee left South Africans abuzz after his recent short interview surfaced on social media

The rapper was at an event when he shared thoughts on his own music and his ideas for a possible venture

Fans of the hit maker were taken aback by Emtee's brutal honesty about his own art

Emtee left tongues wagging after telling an interviewer he's interested in going the religious route in a clip shared on 7 February 2026. The rapper is best known for his skills in hip hop, but he has set his sights on spreading the gospel.

Emtee discussed what he thought about his own music. Image: AFP Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Emtee also told people how he feels about the music he made in the past. The rapper was more focused on his interest in getting deeper into religion.

In a video posted on TikTok, Emtee told an interviewer @_djmosh that he was thinking of starting a church. He said that his congregation would believe in respecting your mother, making money and being faithful in relationships. When asked which of his songs is his favourite, Emtee admitted that he doesn't listen to his own music and said one of his biggest hits Roll Up was terrible calling it "a**": Instead he went on to to discuss his dream church:

"I am gonna call it Real N****'s church."

Watch the video of the rapper below:

Emtee fans divided over rapper

Many people were unconvinced that Emtee would follow through and start a church. Fans were divided over the rapper's thoughts on his music. Read people's comments below:

Emtee has won awards as a South African rapper. Image: AFP Contributor

Source: Getty Images

iRealize🇿🇦 defended Emtee's Roll Up era:

"I miss that Roll Up Emtee, so full of energy this one hai man."

smangamahlangu was sad that Emtee didn't rate his music:

"There was a time when he cleaned 🧽 🧹 🧼 himself up 😢😢😢😩😩so sad to see a guy with so much talent in this state."

Apostle Sean Jiam Ministry added:

"Bro when I came to SA as a foreigner this bro was just everyone’s inspiration to see him like this is just pain it’s self."

Sphesihle Mbathani speculated a bout Emtee's sobriety:

"These drugs are slowly destroying our Emtee and at this point it's not even funny 💔."

Phila_sande related to Emtee:

"I feel him ,I don’t even listen to my own WhatsApp vns."

k.h.a.l.i.f.a. remembered:

"Bro said he was quitting.🤦🏽"

Lindiwe was stunned by Emtee:

"I can’t take him seriously anymore 😭"

Mbuzi 'eMnyama joked about Emtee's church goals:

"If Emtee become a pastor sizoba high sonke as ibandla😭"

