Fans were left concerned about Emtee after the rapper was seen crying hysterically on social media

A screen recording of his recent livestream showed the Roll Up hitmaker visibly emotional and tearing up while viewers asked why he's crying

Fans speculated that his toxic marriage and allegations of being betrayed by his management may be behind his emotional breakdown

Emtee left fans traumatised as he cried hysterically during a livestream. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Emtee sparked deep concern across social media after a troubling livestream left fans questioning his mental and emotional well-being.

On 16 March 2026, the Roll Up hitmaker, real name is Mthembeni Ndevu, was captured in a viral screen recording crying hysterically while hundreds of viewers watched in disbelief.

While not his first time sharing his personal battles with the world, the heartbreaking footage shows a deeply upset Emtee unable to hide his emotions, while worried fans filled the comments section begging to know what was wrong.

The rapper did not reveal the cause of his apparent breakdown; however, fans speculated that his troubled marriage with his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, may be a factor.

Fans believe Emtee reached his emotional limit after ongoing disputes with his estranged wife and management. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

The original poster of the clip alleged that Chinsamy, who previously levelled abuse allegations against the rapper in 2023, filed a restraining order against him and kicked him out of their house. He is allegedly also not allowed to see his children.

Not only that, but Emtee is also said to have been experiencing financial exploitation by his distributor, Platoon, having recently learned that around R700k in album royalties for his album Logan were allegedly paid to fake bank accounts.

Emtee, who has been vocal about his strained marriage and constant betrayals within the industry, appears to be struggling with his recent split and fight for financial freedom.

Fans now fear that the combined weight of his personal disputes has finally pushed the award-winning artist to his breaking point.

Watch Emtee's video below.

Emtee's emotional breakdown gets Mzansi talking

Fans and critics took to the comment section with reactions to Emtee's heartbreaking video, with many refusing to sympathise with the rapper. Read some of the comments below.

grey_Oasis asked:

"When is he leaving that abusive family? He should go to court if he is serious about seeing his kids."

hgh4hours was not moved:

"It’s all cool and funny when he’s insulting people, drugged out and nonchalant, but now look. At some point, you have to grow up."

zeek50101 argued:

"You guys need to stop feeling sad for someone who is consistently given chances, booked, shows up high, messes up with his family, and refuses to get his life together. No, man, he is acting like a kid when he’s a grown man who has kids. Social media must stop coddling him."

KhanyisaWolf wrote:

"Emtee is always a victim. He needs to stop smoking drugs and take himself seriously. I’ll keep jamming his music, but I no longer feel sorry for him."

Fans weighed in on Emtee's emotional breakdown. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others were moved to tears by Emtee's heartbreaking video and called for help.

Kim_Khandashisa said:

"Somebody needs to check up on him. This is so sad."

Chrissy_52 argued:

"He deserves help, but he also needs to take responsibility and leave the drugs behind."

LyfeSuperstaR called on Sizwe Dhlomo, who is a fan of Emtee, for help:

"Please help the kid, @SizweDhlomo."

sotobe_nathi was shattered:

"Ah, man. I feel for Emtee, man. I hope Jehovah gives him strength."

Emtee ends feud with Cassper Nyovest

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee's apology to Cassper Nyovest.

The rapper swallowed his pride to finally put an end to the years-long tension, and fans couldn't help but admire his maturity.

Source: Briefly News