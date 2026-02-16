Former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius will remain under parole supervision until his sentence officially concludes in 2029

After serving nearly a decade behind bars for the killing of Reeva Steenkamp, he is rebuilding his life under strict correctional oversight in Pretoria

While he resumes limited public activity, the long-term impact of his murder conviction continues to shape both his future and public perception

Former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius’s life took a dramatic turn in February 2013 when he shot and killed his partner, Reeva Steenkamp. The Valentine’s Day murder, which took place behind closed doors, dominated headlines within hours as the former hero quickly morphed into a villain.

Oscar Pistorius during the 4x400m relay heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Image : Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

After weeks of a much-publicised and televised court case, Pistorius was found guilty of culpable homicide in September 2014 before the conviction was upgraded to murder in December 2015. He was initially sentenced to six years in prison before the Supreme Court of Appeal increased the sentence to 13 years and five months.

Oscar Pistorius parole conditions and life in Pretoria

In 2024, he was granted parole after serving half of his sentence. He has been spending most of his time in Waterkloof, Pretoria, at his uncle Arnold Pistorius’s home. Reports surfaced in 2025 that he had moved on romantically, with links to Rita Greyling, a business management consultant and long-time family friend. Observers have noted a resemblance between Greyling and Steenkamp, although details of their relationship remain limited.

He lives under strict conditions that require home confinement and approval from the Department of Correctional Services for any travel. He is also expected to report regularly to a parole officer and may not consume alcohol or possess any dangerous weapons.

Although he is not permitted to speak to the media or contact Steenkamp’s family, his lawyer, Julian Knight, told People that Oscar has “limited time in the week to attend work commitments and church on Sunday”.

On Monday, 5 January 2026, he marked two years since his release on parole, stepping away from nearly a decade behind bars. He is also required to attend therapy sessions and participate in programmes addressing gender-based violence, anger management and community service. Officials conduct unannounced visits to ensure compliance, and any violation could result in his return to prison.

His murder sentence will expire in December 2029. That expiration will not remove his criminal record, which will follow him for life. It remains to be seen how he will rise from this and whether he will ever return to the sport that once made him a hero, years before it all slipped away.

Oscar Pistorius reacts when he realises team mate Ofentse Mogawane has pulled up during the heats of the men's 4x400m relays , during the 2012 London Olympics. Image: Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

Oscar Pistorius sentence expiry and life after prison

Since leaving prison, Pistorius has reportedly embraced religion, volunteering at NG Kerk Waterkloof as a caretaker and assisting with cleaning and maintenance. He keeps a low profile during church services, often sitting at the back and avoiding attention.

Pistorius has also resumed physical activity, taking part in an Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Durban in 2025, finishing 555th overall. Reports suggest he gained weight and took up smoking during his imprisonment, but he has since focused on improving his fitness.

For the Steenkamp family, the pain remains. Reeva’s father, Barry, passed away in September 2023, and her mother, June, suffered a stroke last year. The family continues to keep details of her health private, although some media reports in January stated that she had recovered.

