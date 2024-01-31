A loving single mother made her daughter's day, surprising her with a car for her 21st birthday

The young lady was emotional and thankful to her mom, who she says she will forever be indebted to

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the mom and congratulating the girl

A 21-year-old daughter thanked her mom for buying her a car on her birthday. Images: @sihle.ee

Source: TikTok

A daughter was filled with emotions when her single mother surprised her with a car on her 21st birthday.

@sihle.ee took to her TikTok account with joy to share some of the captured moments from the surprise.

In the post, the daughter is seen standing in front of the covered car while being emotional. In another captured moment, she was seen inside the red KIA Picanto, getting the feel of it. She was also captured standing in front of it with her loving mother. The daughter is forever grateful.

"Forever indebted to you."

Single mom buys daughter car on 21st birthday

Watch the heartwarming clip below:

TikTokkers beamed with pride

The video got over 6,000 likes, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages and loving the daughter-mother relationship.

@Rayda celebrated:

"Congratulations."

@Koketso_Zungu envied:

"I'm up for adoption straight away, sisi wam (my sister) tell moms"

@Katlego Bacela wished:

"Omg! Congratulations girl and happy belated "

@user1624520981753 proud:

"Oh, bless you, mommy❤️ Congratulations, beautiful ❤️"

@Penny Mkam said:

"I can’t wait to be this mom."

@Katleho encouraged:

"Aooo bathoyou are blessed…pls make her proud."

@a tall glass of champagne congratulated:

"Congratulations sthandwa ❤️"

Mommy spoils daughter in a viral TikTok video on her birthday

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Cape Town mom who spoiled her daughter on her birthday.

One woman on TikTok showed people how much she loves her daughter by participating in a trending challenge to give her daughter gifts. The trend involves offering someone gifts by making them choose between two options without looking. This little girl had luck on her side as she kept choosing the better options each time. The mum gave her child great choices, such as a scooter or a bicycle, ice cream or slushy and more.

Source: Briefly News