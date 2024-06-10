A South African mom was filmed reacting to her son after being dumped by his bae

The video shows the mom uncontrollably laughing at her son, who appears heartbroken while scrolling through his phone

The video sparked humour among many netizens as they commented about the mother's reaction

One momma laughed out loud at her son's heartbreak. Image: @that.phumi_24

Source: TikTok

One Mzansi mom couldn't contain her laughter after finding out that her son was dumped by his girlfriend.

Mom laughs at son after being dumped

A TikTok video posted by @that.phumi_24 shows the mother's reaction to the news as she laughs uncontrollably near her son who is seen trying to hide his hurt as he scrolls on his phone.

The amused mother tries to ask for details about what happened but struggles to even speak properly as she laughs at her son's heartbreak.

"POV: Your mom warned you ka umjolo," the post was captioned.

Watch the video below:

Mom's laughter has SA LOL

The video amused many netizens as they responded to the laughing mother and her defeated son in the comments section.

Bathabile kwaXaba waSophie❤️❤️ said:

"I thought ngingumzali omubi ngahleka kanje nami (I thought I was a bad parent. I also laugh like this)."

Lungani Radebe commented:

"Sesihlekwa ngisho abazali ngenxo yemjolo yethu (Even parents are laughing at us now because of our relationships)."

MaKhanyile responded:

" Aw bandla mama duduza umtwana (Aw mama comfort the child)."

Papa Keo Le Fentse replied:

"Nami bangenza kanje emavikini andlule (They did this to me too a few weeks ago)."

KG Mlotshwa asked:

"Umama kodwa uyithole kanjani lendaba? (How did the mom hear of this news?)"

Loving mom supports daughter through breakup journey

In another story, Briefly News reported that going through a breakup can be hard and bring a wave of confusing and unexpected emotions. Thankfully for @_you.wana, she doesn't have to go through it alone.

The young woman posted a TikTok video which shows herself and her mother holding a candle-lit cupcake as they celebrate @_you.wana not contact her ex for a significant period of time

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News