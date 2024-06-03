Mzansi Mom Asks for Bill Using Microphone at Restaurant After Daughters Dare Her to in Funny Clip
- A South African mom went viral on TikTok after accepting her daughters' dare at a restaurant
- The video shows her using a Bluetooth microphone to loudly request the bill, much to her daughters' amusement
- The internet loved the mom's willingness to embrace the fun and humour the situation
One bold and playful Mzansi momma was not scared to accept her daughters' dare at a local restaurant.
Mom does mic-check at restaurant
A TikTok video shared by Liso Jacobs (@lisojacobs_) shows the amused mother sitting at the restaurant table holding a trendy Bluetooth microphone as she loudly requests the bill.
Her daughters can be heard laughing in the background as she tries to tell them to stop laughing and continue to speak into the microphone, asking for the bill and the waiter who was serving them.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"POV: your mom takes public dares seriously," the post was captioned.
Watch the funny video below:
Mzansi praises mom's mic stunt
The video garnered many views and funny comments from amused netizens who were entertained by how boldly the mother humoured her daughter and used the microphone in public.
TK commented:
"No, she didn’t ."
S.O.Gsaid:
" Bathi louder, she changes her tone lol ♥."
takalani sesame reacted:
"Love her for this ."
commented:
"I need this mic yoh ."
18* responded:
"This has to be healing their inner child bro ."
Olly. write:
"Your mom is the coolest. What?."
Latoya Butale reacted:
"WAITERRR."
Saza / Relebohile replied:
"Washa."
Sesethu said:
"Nooooooand they thought I won’t take up the challenge these kids will be the death of us♀️ #Waiterrr."
Male teacher uses Bluetooth microphone to address learners
In another funny story, Briefly News reported a teacher amused his learners after he pulled out his Bluetooth microphone at school.
The funny video shared by @babymesh0 shows him walking around the school grounds, ordering the learners to go to class and stop making a noise, as they have a test to prepare for.
The entertained learners are seen laughing and surprised by the teacher's stunt as they look at him, ordering them around using the loud microphone.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nothando Mthembu (Senior editor) Nothando Mthembu is a senior multimedia journalist and editor. Nothando has over 5 years of work experience and has served several media houses including Caxton Local Newspapers. She has experience writing on human interest, environment, crime and social issues for community newspapers. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree and an Honours Degree in Media Studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, obtained in 2016 and 2017. Nothando has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Email: nothando.mthembu@briefly.co.za