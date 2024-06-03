Global site navigation

Mzansi Mom Asks for Bill Using Microphone at Restaurant After Daughters Dare Her to in Funny Clip
Family and Relationships

Mzansi Mom Asks for Bill Using Microphone at Restaurant After Daughters Dare Her to in Funny Clip

by  Nothando Mthembu 2 min read
  • A South African mom went viral on TikTok after accepting her daughters' dare at a restaurant
  • The video shows her using a Bluetooth microphone to loudly request the bill, much to her daughters' amusement
  • The internet loved the mom's willingness to embrace the fun and humour the situation

A South African mother went viral on TikTok for hilariously accepting her daughters' dare at a restaurant
A mom asked for the bill at a restaurant using a Bluetooth microphone. Image: @lisojacobs
One bold and playful Mzansi momma was not scared to accept her daughters' dare at a local restaurant.

Mom does mic-check at restaurant

A TikTok video shared by Liso Jacobs (@lisojacobs_) shows the amused mother sitting at the restaurant table holding a trendy Bluetooth microphone as she loudly requests the bill.

Her daughters can be heard laughing in the background as she tries to tell them to stop laughing and continue to speak into the microphone, asking for the bill and the waiter who was serving them.

"POV: your mom takes public dares seriously," the post was captioned.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi praises mom's mic stunt

The video garnered many views and funny comments from amused netizens who were entertained by how boldly the mother humoured her daughter and used the microphone in public.

TK commented:

"No, she didn’t ."

S.O.Gsaid:

" Bathi louder, she changes her tone lol ♥."

takalani sesame reacted:

"Love her for this ."

commented:

"I need this mic yoh ."

18* responded:

"This has to be healing their inner child bro ."

Olly. write:

"Your mom is the coolest. What?."

Latoya Butale reacted:

"WAITERRR."

Saza / Relebohile replied:

"Washa."

Sesethu said:

"Nooooooand they thought I won’t take up the challenge these kids will be the death of us‍♀️ #Waiterrr."

Male teacher uses Bluetooth microphone to address learners

In another funny story, Briefly News reported a teacher amused his learners after he pulled out his Bluetooth microphone at school.

The funny video shared by @babymesh0 shows him walking around the school grounds, ordering the learners to go to class and stop making a noise, as they have a test to prepare for.

The entertained learners are seen laughing and surprised by the teacher's stunt as they look at him, ordering them around using the loud microphone.

Source: Briefly News

Nothando Mthembu avatar

