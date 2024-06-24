The African National Congress has demanded that the Democratic Alliance take action against MP Ian Cameron

Cameron and suspended DA MP Renaldo Gouws have faced intense scrutiny after images and videos of allegedly racist nature trended

South Africans slammed eNCA and accused it of pushing a propagandist agenda

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress slammed the Democratic Alliance's member of parliament, Ian Cameron, and accused him of being insensitive to racism.

ANC slammed DA

According to eNCA, the ANC's Western Cape spokesperson Khalid Sayed said the party welcomes Renaldo Gouw's suspension. Calls for Gouws to be removed mounted after videos of him uttering racist remarks trended.

The ANC also called for the DA to act against Cameron. Sayed slammed Cameron.

"Cameron's actions, now or many years ago, illustrate someone who is insensitive towards racism, someone who is racist. The fact that he painted his face black to oppose transformation policies means we're to have a public representative at the legislature who is going to oppose and push back on the transformation agenda that the country has been moving on," he said.

South Africans slam eNCA

Mzansi turned on eNCA's tweet and accused it of pushing an agenda.

ANgoepe said:

"This is boring."

Slaughter said:

"SA media is the pits. How do we prove the authenticity of your page?"

Black Orpheus said:

"Journalist pushing their agenda. Gutter trash journalism."

G said:

"Sensational and misleading reporting."

Cautney K said:

"So the eNCA is also being funded by the racist propaganda-driven Iqbal Surve?"

Carl said:

"Think very carefully before stroking the flames of this orchestrated farce."

