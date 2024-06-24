ANC Demands DA Act on MP Ian Cameron’s Racism Allegations
- The African National Congress has demanded that the Democratic Alliance take action against MP Ian Cameron
- Cameron and suspended DA MP Renaldo Gouws have faced intense scrutiny after images and videos of allegedly racist nature trended
- South Africans slammed eNCA and accused it of pushing a propagandist agenda
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress slammed the Democratic Alliance's member of parliament, Ian Cameron, and accused him of being insensitive to racism.
ANC slammed DA
According to eNCA, the ANC's Western Cape spokesperson Khalid Sayed said the party welcomes Renaldo Gouw's suspension. Calls for Gouws to be removed mounted after videos of him uttering racist remarks trended.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The ANC also called for the DA to act against Cameron. Sayed slammed Cameron.
"Cameron's actions, now or many years ago, illustrate someone who is insensitive towards racism, someone who is racist. The fact that he painted his face black to oppose transformation policies means we're to have a public representative at the legislature who is going to oppose and push back on the transformation agenda that the country has been moving on," he said.
South Africans slam eNCA
Mzansi turned on eNCA's tweet and accused it of pushing an agenda.
ANgoepe said:
"This is boring."
Slaughter said:
"SA media is the pits. How do we prove the authenticity of your page?"
Black Orpheus said:
"Journalist pushing their agenda. Gutter trash journalism."
G said:
"Sensational and misleading reporting."
Cautney K said:
"So the eNCA is also being funded by the racist propaganda-driven Iqbal Surve?"
Carl said:
"Think very carefully before stroking the flames of this orchestrated farce."
Mama Joy signs petition against Renaldo Gouws
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mama Joy signed the petition to have Renaldo Gouws suspended.
Mama Joy accused him of tarnishing her name after a video in which he called her the government's prostitute trended.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za