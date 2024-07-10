South Africans joined the Economic Freedom Fighters who defended Makhadzi

This came after Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie revealed that she received over R240,000 in payments for performances

Malema called the news reprehensible and disingenuous, and South Africans rallied in support of the Limpopo artist

EFF stands behind Makhadzi. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters slammed the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture after Minister Gayton McKenzie revealed that Limpopo singer Makhadzi received over R200,000.

EFF slams Sports, Arts and Culture department

The @EFFSouthAfrica posted its statement following McKenzie's revelation. McKenzie said the Department paid Makhadzi over R230,000 for different performances. The EFF accused the government, under McKenzie's leadership, of victimizing Makhadzi in an attempt to appease the public. The party said McKenzie's revelation is a deflection from official supporters.

"Let us be clear: the payments made to Makhadzi were for professional services rendered, not gratuitous support. To insinuate otherwise is to undermine her achievements and hard work," the party said.

South Africans stand by Makhadzi

Mzansi supported the EFF.

Goolam said:

"OMG, I can't believe I support this statement from the EFF."

Slaughter said:

"I am puking on my breakfast. I can't be taking the EFF's side."

Mondli said:

"Hands off Makhadzi!"

Inenekazi said:

"I thought you guys weren't going to fight for people anymore. But I'm really happy you're helping Makhadzi."

Peter Maphalla said:

"She deserves an official apology for even disclosing such an amount in public like that."

