Economic Freedom Fighters Defend Limpopo Artist Makhadzi
- South Africans joined the Economic Freedom Fighters who defended Makhadzi
- This came after Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie revealed that she received over R240,000 in payments for performances
- Malema called the news reprehensible and disingenuous, and South Africans rallied in support of the Limpopo artist
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters slammed the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture after Minister Gayton McKenzie revealed that Limpopo singer Makhadzi received over R200,000.
EFF slams Sports, Arts and Culture department
The @EFFSouthAfrica posted its statement following McKenzie's revelation. McKenzie said the Department paid Makhadzi over R230,000 for different performances. The EFF accused the government, under McKenzie's leadership, of victimizing Makhadzi in an attempt to appease the public. The party said McKenzie's revelation is a deflection from official supporters.
"Let us be clear: the payments made to Makhadzi were for professional services rendered, not gratuitous support. To insinuate otherwise is to undermine her achievements and hard work," the party said.
Read the complete statement here:
South Africans stand by Makhadzi
Goolam said:
"OMG, I can't believe I support this statement from the EFF."
Slaughter said:
"I am puking on my breakfast. I can't be taking the EFF's side."
Mondli said:
"Hands off Makhadzi!"
Inenekazi said:
"I thought you guys weren't going to fight for people anymore. But I'm really happy you're helping Makhadzi."
Peter Maphalla said:
"She deserves an official apology for even disclosing such an amount in public like that."
EFF's Julius Malema slams Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet
Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters' leader, Julius Malema, slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.
Malema said the cabinet, which has 77 members, including the president, deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers, was too bloated.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za