President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation about the growing contaminated food crisis

Government will hold a special cabinet meeting to address the issue before an official family meeting

Some South Africans think it's too late to talk and want the president to take action on the matter

President Cyril Ramaphosa will host a family meeting to address the growing crisis of contaminated food related cases. Image: Wikus de Wet.

South Africans have been calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the growing number of contaminated food-related cases, and they’re finally getting their wish.

Numerous cases of children being hospitalised after eating food or snacks purchased from spaza shops have made headlines in recent weeks.

While Gauteng has been affected the most, cases have also been reported in other provinces.

Ramaphosa to address the nation

Many South Africans have complained about the government's lack of condemnation, calling on Ramaphosa to declare a State of Emergency.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has now confirmed that Ramaphosa will address the nation, though she couldn’t say when.

Ntshavheni explained that the various cabinet committees were working on a response to the recent number of cases, after which a special cabinet meeting would be convened.

Ramaphosa will host a “family meeting” after that.

South Africans want decisive action taken

Social media users who reacted to the news said they wanted to see Ramaphosa take decisive action and not protect anyone.

Others felt it was too late for the president to address the nation.

Malesela Lekwatapa said:

“Ramaphosa must close foreign spaza shops. Stop protecting them. Our children have died instead of closing foreign spazas. You expel our mothers from selling at schools because they are easy target.”

Musa Jazz Zulu added:

“He's too late. He can save airtime and focus on what he is best at, like hosting conferences and gala dinners for the rich, attending summits and unveiling statues. These deaths of children is not his top priority.”

TK Vee stated:

“He must declare a State of Emergency otherwise more and more children will pass on which will negatively impact both the ANC and the DA in the next elections. Already people on the ground are regretting the choice they made by voting for the ANC, including the DA.”

Pavlos Gakis said:

“What's he going to say? We are sorry. Just like the people that died from Cholera in Hammanskraal?

Yusuf Ismail added:

“Time for RamaBillions to be hard and put his foot down. End the lawlessness and put South Africa first.”

Sandile Sanza Tyhulu exclaimed:

“Waste of time because he will just address us, but no action.”

Lonwabo Dezz Gwente stated:

“State of emergency and deport these people🚮.”

VhO RamawA:

“We don't need to be addressed. They must go, we've had enough. This madala won't even take serious action because this thing is not affecting him and his family. They must go.”

South Africans blame foreign-owned spaza shops

