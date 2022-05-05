Losing a tooth or teeth changes your talk, smile, chew, and feel about yourself. If that happens, you can visit a dentist for denture installation. A denture is a false tooth made of metal, acrylic, or nylon.

Tooth loss can be caused by many factors, including tooth decay, facial injuries, poor oral care, and gum diseases. A denture installation procedure requires a bit of money. The cost of dentures varies depending on the dentist you choose, their reputation, and

Types of dentures and their cost in 2023

Dentures come in fixed or removable forms. If you need one or a few false teeth, partial dentures are the best option. If you need several or a full mouth replacement, you can opt for a complete or implant-supported procedure.

Complete dentures - R9,000 and R12,000

Complete dentures are a replacement for entire sets of teeth. The dentist uses implants for dentures, usually made of a plastic base that supports the plastic or porcelain teeth.

Next, they use a sealant or bone grafting to hold the complete dentures in place. These permanent false teeth price cost between R9,000 and R12,000.

Pros

They are cost-effective

They improve self-esteem and confidence

They restore eating and chewing

They maintain a more youthful appearance

Cons

There is a risk of a lisp developing

They can slip out when eating or speaking

They may require maintenance and repairs

Removable partial dentures - R800 per tooth

Removable partial dentures are replacements for a few missing teeth. First, the dentist creates a plastic base or a metal framework. The framework is held in the mouth by clasps and rests around the natural teeth. The prices start from an average of R800 for a single tooth.

Pros

They are cost-effective

They do not break easily

They are easy to remove for cleaning

They are durable because they have an underlying metal framework

Cons

They are prone to plaque build-up, especially if not cleaned properly

It may have some metal clasps that show when smiling

Fixed dental bridge

Fixed dental bridges are similar to removable partial dentures, except they are not removable. Usually, tooth-coloured porcelain crowns are attached to the implants.

They are ideal for patients with three or more missing teeth. The price of implant-supported dental bridges varies depending on the number of teeth being fixed.

Pros

They are stronger than removable fake teeth

They result in consistent tooth positioning and better bite

They have improved aesthetics

Cons

They are quite pricey

Installation requires surgery

It is challenging to maintain cleanliness

Temporary dentures (Immediate) - R10,000 and R15,000

These are a solution for patients who need to have all their teeth extracted but do not want to live without them until their permanent ones are ready.

They can be fitted directly onto the patients' unhealed gums immediately after teeth are extracted. They cost between R10,000 and R15,000.

Pros

They allow you to have teeth while your gums are still healing

They provide a temporary solution for eating and talking

They help extraction sites to heal by minimising swelling and bleeding

Cons

They are prone to bacteria build-up

They are not a long-term solution

They are not as natural looking

They require multiple adjustments

Overdentures

Overdentures are natural-looking replacements with some health and aesthetic advantages over conventional dentures. They are held in place by the remaining teeth or metal posts implanted in the jawbone.

If you look at false teeth prices at your dentist's office, you may find they cost a lot more than other types.

Pros

They offer a good chewing ability

They are stable and strong

They are comfortable because they are custom-fitted

They are more aesthetically pleasing

Cons

They are pretty expensive

They require an invasive surgical procedure during installation

They require a lot of treatment time

The attachment can become loose and may require tightening

All-on-4 implant dentures

All-on-4 implants are also called full-arch dental implant bridges. They support an entire arch of teeth with just four implants. You cannot take them out by yourself, but your dentist can. The price of these false teeth in South Africa is pretty high.

Pros

They are more durable compared to other types

They stay in place and seldom move

They look natural

Cons

They come with various diet restrictions

They are pricey

Custom dentures

These are customised for each patient. You can choose the material to be used, including expensive ones like porcelain. They cost $15,000 per arch.

Pros

They are unique

They allow for a more natural look since they are customised

Con

They can be pretty expensive, especially if expensive materials are used

Economy dentures

These are generic, premade, and inexpensive. However, they are not customised for your mouth, so they may not look natural. They are relatively affordable in South Africa.

Pros

They are quick to fix

They are relatively cheap

Cons

They can harm your mouth

They do not look natural

What is a denture?

A denture is a false tooth that replaces some or all of a patient's missing natural teeth after loss.

How long do dentures last?

Dentures last between seven and ten years before needing replacement if installed and cared for properly. However, they wear out during this time, and your mouth changes shape, so regular dental checkups are recommended.

What type of dentures is the best?

The best ones may differ from one person to the other because each person has different needs. Besides, different people have different budgets.

What are the most natural-looking dentures?

Customised cosmetic dentures are the most natural-looking. However, you should know that plastic teeth will always have an artificial appearance.

Can you eat with dentures?

Yes, you can eat pretty much anything with plastic teeth. Always remember that proper care and oral hygiene are necessary for them to last long.

What are the current false teeth prices in Gauteng?

The prices vary depending on the type of facility and the number of teeth needing replacement. Therefore, you should confirm the prices with your dentist.

A denture can restore your smile, confidence, and chewing. There are various types of dentures, and each has a different installation price.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

