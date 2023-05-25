Bonang Matheba posted two viral images on Twitter and said that B'Dazzled's episode three would premiere soon

The Young, Famous & African star's photos showed the behind-the-scenes of episode three, and netizens went wild

Peeps said they couldn't wait to watch B'Dazzled's third clip, as the previous videos lived up to their expectations

Bonang Matheba's fans all over the world are jumping for joy after she teased episode three of her popular YouTube show B'Dazzled.

Bonang Matheba shared pictures giving a sneak peek at 'BDazzled's episode three. Image: Jemal Countess and Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

The second episode hit the streaming platform two days ago, yet Queen B already plans to bless her fans with more content showing her lavish lifestyle.

Bonang Matheba drops two behind-the-scenes pics from B'Dazzled's episode 3

Anticipation and excitement filled Twitter streets when Matheba shared two pictures and announced that episode 3 of B'Dazzled was in the works.

The next B'Dazzled clip might drop soon on YouTube because the Young, Famous & African star quote tweeted the episode two trailer she shared.

Bonang Matheba's fans excited for B'Dazzled's episode 3

Moghel's tweet teasing B'Dazzled's episode three shocked many peeps because they waited so long for episode two to drop, yet episode three will premiere soon.

Nonetheless, Bonang's fans, affectionately known as the BForce, were over the moon for the next episode.

@Light008831322 said:

"I'm patiently waiting."

@ThatoMatsoele shared:

"Arg, we are about to eat ❤️❤️❤️"

@FNkabini posted:

"I can't wait."

@Karabo_morr replied:

"These need to be on @NetflixSA. This is quality entertainment."

@MissTinah_M commented:

"You are giving people what they want."

Bonang Matheba's B'Dazzled episode two achieves 100 000 views

Despite criticism for how she carries herself on Young, Famous & African, peeps still want more of her personality.

According to ZAlebs, B'Dazzled's episode 2 recorded 100 000 youtube views in just a day, proving that Bonang is still a force to be reckoned with in showbiz.

At the time of the publication of this article, Briefly News rechecked the views, and B'Dazzled's episode 2 has 143 000 views. Bonang's first episode, a vlog of her Steven Madden collab, has 414 000 views. The YouTube channel has steady support from over 50 000 subscribers.

Check out B'Dazzled's episode 2 below:

Young, Famous & African viewers bring out receipts confirming Bonang Matheba was booked by Luis for WFW

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba trended on Twitter following her appearance on Young, Famous & African.

Social media users went digging after Luis Munana's claimed he invited Bonang to the Windhoek Fashion Week and forgot to book her accommodation.

